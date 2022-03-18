Loyola Chicago vs. Ohio State: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Ohio State: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch as the No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes (19-11) take on the No. 10 Loyola Chicago Ramblers (25-7) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, tipping off at 12:15 PM on CBS.
How to Watch Ohio State vs. Loyola Chicago
- Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
- Game Time: 12:15 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Arena: PPG Paints Arena
Key Stats for Ohio State vs. Loyola Chicago
- The 73.8 points per game the Buckeyes average are 12.1 more points than the Ramblers allow (61.7).
- The Ramblers score an average of 73.8 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 68.5 the Buckeyes give up to opponents.
- The Buckeyes make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than the Ramblers have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).
- The Ramblers are shooting 48.3% from the field, 6.4% higher than the 41.9% the Buckeyes' opponents have shot this season.
Ohio State Players to Watch
- E.J. Liddell puts up 19.6 points and 7.9 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2.4 assists, shooting 49.2% from the field and 37.6% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.
- Malaki Branham is putting up 13.3 points, 2 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.
- Jamari Wheeler puts up a team-leading 3.1 assists per contest. He is also posting 7.4 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 46.8% from the field and 39.8% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Zed Key posts 8.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, shooting 57.4% from the field.
- Kyle Young is posting 8.2 points, 1.3 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest.
Loyola Chicago Players to Watch
- Lucas Williamson is averaging team highs in points (14 per game) and rebounds (5). And he is producing 3 assists, making 45.1% of his shots from the field and 39.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per game.
- Braden Norris is the Ramblers' top assist man (3.9 per game), and he produces 10.3 points and 2.8 rebounds.
- The Ramblers get 9.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Aher Uguak.
- The Ramblers receive 7.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Chris Knight.
- Ryan Schwieger gives the Ramblers 9.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He also posts 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
