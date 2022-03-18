Loyola Chicago vs. Ohio State: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Ohio State: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 25, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Loyola (Il) Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson (1) drives to the basket against Southern Illinois Salukis forward Troy D'Amico (23) during the second half at Joseph J. Gentile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Watch as the No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes (19-11) take on the No. 10 Loyola Chicago Ramblers (25-7) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, tipping off at 12:15 PM on CBS.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Loyola Chicago

Ohio State vs Loyola Chicago Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Pick 'em

-

132.5 points

Key Stats for Ohio State vs. Loyola Chicago

  • The 73.8 points per game the Buckeyes average are 12.1 more points than the Ramblers allow (61.7).
  • The Ramblers score an average of 73.8 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 68.5 the Buckeyes give up to opponents.
  • The Buckeyes make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than the Ramblers have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).
  • The Ramblers are shooting 48.3% from the field, 6.4% higher than the 41.9% the Buckeyes' opponents have shot this season.

Ohio State Players to Watch

  • E.J. Liddell puts up 19.6 points and 7.9 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2.4 assists, shooting 49.2% from the field and 37.6% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Malaki Branham is putting up 13.3 points, 2 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.
  • Jamari Wheeler puts up a team-leading 3.1 assists per contest. He is also posting 7.4 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 46.8% from the field and 39.8% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Zed Key posts 8.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, shooting 57.4% from the field.
  • Kyle Young is posting 8.2 points, 1.3 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest.

Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

  • Lucas Williamson is averaging team highs in points (14 per game) and rebounds (5). And he is producing 3 assists, making 45.1% of his shots from the field and 39.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per game.
  • Braden Norris is the Ramblers' top assist man (3.9 per game), and he produces 10.3 points and 2.8 rebounds.
  • The Ramblers get 9.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Aher Uguak.
  • The Ramblers receive 7.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Chris Knight.
  • Ryan Schwieger gives the Ramblers 9.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He also posts 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

How To Watch

March
18
2022

First Round: Loyola-Chicago vs. Ohio State

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
12:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

