Southern Illinois heads to Loyola Chicago for the first of two straight games with the Ramblers on Tuesday night. The two teams will play again on Thursday night as games have been reshuffled due to COVID-19 postponements.

How to Watch Southern Illinois at Loyola Chicago in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 25, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream the Southern Illinois at Loyola Chicago game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Salukis come in off a close loss to Bradley on Saturday. The loss was the fourth in their last five games and has them back under .500 in the MVC at 3-4.

Tuesday night they will look to pull off a big upset of Loyola Chicago and send them home with a second consecutive loss.

The Ramblers lost their first conference game of the year on Saturday when they were upset by Missouri State 79-69. They had won their first five conference games, but they hadn't been very dominant and it came back to bite them on Saturday.

They still look like the favorite to win the conference, but they can't afford to lose again if they want to stay at the top.

Regional restrictions may apply.