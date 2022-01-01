Loyola Chicago vs. Southern Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Publish date:
How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Southern Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-2, 0-0 MVC) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the Southern Illinois Salukis (8-5, 0-0 MVC) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at SIU Arena.
How to Watch Southern Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago
- Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: SIU Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Southern Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago
- The Salukis score only 4.0 more points per game (65.1) than the Ramblers give up (61.1).
- The Ramblers score an average of 78.9 points per game, 19.6 more points than the 59.3 the Salukis allow.
- The Salukis make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Ramblers have allowed to their opponents (40.1%).
- The Ramblers are shooting 50.7% from the field, 6.9% higher than the 43.8% the Salukis' opponents have shot this season.
Southern Illinois Players to Watch
- Marcus Domask is tops on his team in points (15.2), rebounds (4.8) and assists (4.3) per game, shooting 40.8% from the field and 34.8% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Lance Jones puts up 14.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 2.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Ben Coupet Jr. posts 12 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 48.7% from the field and 36.4% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Steven Verplancken Jr. puts up 8.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Dalton Banks is putting up 3.1 points, 2.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds per contest.
Loyola Chicago Players to Watch
- Lucas Williamson is the Ramblers' top scorer (11.6 points per game) and rebounder (5.4), and averages 2.9 assists.
- Braden Norris is the Ramblers' top assist man (4.6 per game), and he posts 9.2 points and 2.5 rebounds.
- Ryan Schwieger gives the Ramblers 11.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Marquise Kennedy is posting 7.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, making 54.4% of his shots from the field.
- The Ramblers receive 9.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Aher Uguak.
How To Watch
January
2
2022
Loyola-Chicago at Southern Illinois
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)