Loyola Chicago vs. Southern Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-2, 0-0 MVC) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the Southern Illinois Salukis (8-5, 0-0 MVC) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at SIU Arena.

How to Watch Southern Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago

Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: SIU Arena

Key Stats for Southern Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago

The Salukis score only 4.0 more points per game (65.1) than the Ramblers give up (61.1).

The Ramblers score an average of 78.9 points per game, 19.6 more points than the 59.3 the Salukis allow.

The Salukis make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Ramblers have allowed to their opponents (40.1%).

The Ramblers are shooting 50.7% from the field, 6.9% higher than the 43.8% the Salukis' opponents have shot this season.

Southern Illinois Players to Watch

Marcus Domask is tops on his team in points (15.2), rebounds (4.8) and assists (4.3) per game, shooting 40.8% from the field and 34.8% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Lance Jones puts up 14.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 2.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Ben Coupet Jr. posts 12 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 48.7% from the field and 36.4% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Steven Verplancken Jr. puts up 8.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Dalton Banks is putting up 3.1 points, 2.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds per contest.

Loyola Chicago Players to Watch