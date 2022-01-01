Loyola Chicago vs. Southern Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Southern Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 26, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Loyola Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson (1) drives to the basket as Arizona State Sun Devils guard Luther Muhammad (1) defends during the first half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

    The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-2, 0-0 MVC) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the Southern Illinois Salukis (8-5, 0-0 MVC) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at SIU Arena.

    How to Watch Southern Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago

    Key Stats for Southern Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago

    • The Salukis score only 4.0 more points per game (65.1) than the Ramblers give up (61.1).
    • The Ramblers score an average of 78.9 points per game, 19.6 more points than the 59.3 the Salukis allow.
    • The Salukis make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Ramblers have allowed to their opponents (40.1%).
    • The Ramblers are shooting 50.7% from the field, 6.9% higher than the 43.8% the Salukis' opponents have shot this season.

    Southern Illinois Players to Watch

    • Marcus Domask is tops on his team in points (15.2), rebounds (4.8) and assists (4.3) per game, shooting 40.8% from the field and 34.8% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
    • Lance Jones puts up 14.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 2.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Ben Coupet Jr. posts 12 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 48.7% from the field and 36.4% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Steven Verplancken Jr. puts up 8.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Dalton Banks is putting up 3.1 points, 2.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds per contest.

    Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

    • Lucas Williamson is the Ramblers' top scorer (11.6 points per game) and rebounder (5.4), and averages 2.9 assists.
    • Braden Norris is the Ramblers' top assist man (4.6 per game), and he posts 9.2 points and 2.5 rebounds.
    • Ryan Schwieger gives the Ramblers 11.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Marquise Kennedy is posting 7.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, making 54.4% of his shots from the field.
    • The Ramblers receive 9.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Aher Uguak.

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    Loyola-Chicago at Southern Illinois

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    5:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
