How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Southern Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Loyola (Il) Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson (1) shoots the ball against the Missouri State Bears during the second half at Joseph J. Gentile Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

MVC foes meet when the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (14-3, 5-1 MVC) host the Southern Illinois Salukis (10-9, 3-4 MVC) at Joseph J. Gentile Center, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Southern Illinois

Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Joseph J. Gentile Center

Joseph J. Gentile Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Loyola Chicago vs. Southern Illinois

The Ramblers record 77.4 points per game, 16.0 more points than the 61.4 the Salukis allow.

The Salukis put up an average of 65.1 points per game, just 1.9 more points than the 63.2 the Ramblers allow to opponents.

This season, the Ramblers have a 49.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.2% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Salukis' opponents have hit.

The Salukis have shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Ramblers have averaged.

Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

Lucas Williamson leads the Ramblers in scoring and rebounding, putting up 12.4 points and 5.1 boards per game.

Braden Norris leads Loyola Chicago in assists, averaging 4.4 per game while also scoring 10.1 points per contest.

Williamson leads the Ramblers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Williamson and Chris Knight lead Loyola Chicago on the defensive end, with Williamson leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Knight in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.

Southern Illinois Players to Watch

Marcus Domask leads the Salukis scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, collecting 15.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and four assists per game.

Lance Jones is reliable from three-point range and leads the Salukis with 1.9 made threes per game.

Southern Illinois' leader in steals is Jones with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Domask with 0.6 per game.

Loyola Chicago Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/8/2022 Bradley W 78-71 Home 1/11/2022 Valparaiso W 81-74 Home 1/15/2022 Indiana State W 64-56 Away 1/18/2022 Evansville W 77-48 Away 1/22/2022 Missouri State L 79-69 Home 1/25/2022 Southern Illinois - Home 1/27/2022 Southern Illinois - Away 1/30/2022 Drake - Away 2/2/2022 Illinois State - Home 2/6/2022 Missouri State - Away 2/9/2022 Bradley - Away

Southern Illinois Schedule