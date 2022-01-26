Skip to main content

How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Southern Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Loyola (Il) Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson (1) shoots the ball against the Missouri State Bears during the second half at Joseph J. Gentile Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

MVC foes meet when the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (14-3, 5-1 MVC) host the Southern Illinois Salukis (10-9, 3-4 MVC) at Joseph J. Gentile Center, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Southern Illinois

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Joseph J. Gentile Center
Key Stats for Loyola Chicago vs. Southern Illinois

  • The Ramblers record 77.4 points per game, 16.0 more points than the 61.4 the Salukis allow.
  • The Salukis put up an average of 65.1 points per game, just 1.9 more points than the 63.2 the Ramblers allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Ramblers have a 49.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.2% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Salukis' opponents have hit.
  • The Salukis have shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Ramblers have averaged.

Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

  • Lucas Williamson leads the Ramblers in scoring and rebounding, putting up 12.4 points and 5.1 boards per game.
  • Braden Norris leads Loyola Chicago in assists, averaging 4.4 per game while also scoring 10.1 points per contest.
  • Williamson leads the Ramblers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Williamson and Chris Knight lead Loyola Chicago on the defensive end, with Williamson leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Knight in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.

Southern Illinois Players to Watch

  • Marcus Domask leads the Salukis scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, collecting 15.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and four assists per game.
  • Lance Jones is reliable from three-point range and leads the Salukis with 1.9 made threes per game.
  • Southern Illinois' leader in steals is Jones with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Domask with 0.6 per game.

Loyola Chicago Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/8/2022

Bradley

W 78-71

Home

1/11/2022

Valparaiso

W 81-74

Home

1/15/2022

Indiana State

W 64-56

Away

1/18/2022

Evansville

W 77-48

Away

1/22/2022

Missouri State

L 79-69

Home

1/25/2022

Southern Illinois

-

Home

1/27/2022

Southern Illinois

-

Away

1/30/2022

Drake

-

Away

2/2/2022

Illinois State

-

Home

2/6/2022

Missouri State

-

Away

2/9/2022

Bradley

-

Away

Southern Illinois Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/12/2022

Missouri State

L 81-76

Away

1/15/2022

Northern Iowa

L 69-68

Home

1/17/2022

Drake

L 60-59

Home

1/19/2022

Indiana State

W 63-55

Home

1/22/2022

Bradley

L 70-62

Away

1/25/2022

Loyola Chicago

-

Away

1/27/2022

Loyola Chicago

-

Home

1/30/2022

Valparaiso

-

Home

1/30/2022

Valparaiso

-

Home

2/2/2022

Missouri State

-

Home

2/5/2022

Illinois State

-

Away

How To Watch

January
25
2022

Southern Illinois at Loyola-Chicago

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:00
PM/EST
