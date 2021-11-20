Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. UIC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 27, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Loyola-Chicago Ramblers guard Braden Norris (4) shoots the ball against Oregon State Beavers guard Ethan Thompson (5) and forward Rodrigue Andela (34) in the second half during the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 27, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Loyola-Chicago Ramblers guard Braden Norris (4) shoots the ball against Oregon State Beavers guard Ethan Thompson (5) and forward Rodrigue Andela (34) in the second half during the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (3-0) aim to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the UIC Flames (2-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Joseph J. Gentile Center.

    How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. UIC

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
    • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Joseph J. Gentile Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Loyola Chicago vs. UIC

    • Last year, the Ramblers averaged 71.0 points per game, just 1.3 fewer points than the 72.3 the Flames allowed.
    • The Flames scored 11.6 more points per game last year (67.7) than the Ramblers gave up to opponents (56.1).
    • Last season, the Ramblers had a 49.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.8% higher than the 44.0% of shots the Flames' opponents made.
    • The Flames shot 42.9% from the field, 1.6% higher than the 41.3% the Ramblers' opponents shot last season.

    Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

    • Cameron Krutwig scored 14.5 points and pulled down 6.7 rebounds per game last season.
    • Braden Norris distributed 3.2 assists per game while scoring 8.5 PPG.
    • Norris knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest a season ago.
    • Lucas Williamson averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Krutwig notched 1.1 blocks per contest.

    UIC Players to Watch

    • Teyvion Kirk tallied 14.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game last season.
    • Jamie Ahale made 2.1 threes per game a season ago.
    • Kirk and Michael Diggins were defensive standouts last season, with Kirk averaging 1.0 steal per game and Diggins collecting 0.8 blocks per contest.

    Loyola Chicago Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Coppin State

    W 103-45

    Home

    11/13/2021

    FGCU

    W 89-77

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Chicago State

    W 92-56

    Home

    11/20/2021

    UIC

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Michigan State

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Indiana State

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    DePaul

    -

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Roosevelt

    -

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Vanderbilt

    -

    Away

    UIC Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Dayton

    L 64-54

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Valparaiso

    W 74-70

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Trinity Christian

    W 91-50

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Loyola Chicago

    -

    Away

    11/25/2021

    Hawaii

    -

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Oakland

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Detroit Mercy

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Central Michigan

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    DePaul

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Illinois-Chicago at Loyola-Chicago

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns quarterback Levi Lewis (No. 1) throws during pre-game warm-up as the Cajuns prepare to take on Ohio on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Cajuns Vs Ohio Football Pregame 3546
    College Football

    How to Watch Sacramento State at UC Davis

    3 minutes ago
    Mar 27, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Loyola-Chicago Ramblers center Cameron Krutwig (25) dribbles the ball against Oregon State Beavers center Roman Silva (12) in the first half during the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Illinois-Chicago at Loyola-Chicago in Men's College Basketball

    3 minutes ago
    tampa bay lightning
    NHL

    How to Watch Devils at Lightning

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17100383
    College Basketball

    How to Watch North Carolina at Purdue

    3 minutes ago
    football fans
    College Football

    How to Watch Florida Gators vs. Missouri Tigers

    3 minutes ago
    liberty malik willis
    College Football

    How to Watch Louisiana at Liberty

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) throws a pass against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    UCLA vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; Sacramento State Hornets running back Marcus Fulcher (9) catches a kickoff during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Sacramento State vs. UC Davis: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Syracuse Orange running back Sean Tucker (34) runs the ball against the Louisville Cardinals during the second quarter at Cardinal Stadium. Louisville defeated Syracuse 41-3. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Syracuse vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy