Publish date:
How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. UIC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (3-0) aim to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the UIC Flames (2-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Joseph J. Gentile Center.
How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. UIC
- Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Joseph J. Gentile Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Loyola Chicago vs. UIC
- Last year, the Ramblers averaged 71.0 points per game, just 1.3 fewer points than the 72.3 the Flames allowed.
- The Flames scored 11.6 more points per game last year (67.7) than the Ramblers gave up to opponents (56.1).
- Last season, the Ramblers had a 49.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.8% higher than the 44.0% of shots the Flames' opponents made.
- The Flames shot 42.9% from the field, 1.6% higher than the 41.3% the Ramblers' opponents shot last season.
Loyola Chicago Players to Watch
- Cameron Krutwig scored 14.5 points and pulled down 6.7 rebounds per game last season.
- Braden Norris distributed 3.2 assists per game while scoring 8.5 PPG.
- Norris knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest a season ago.
- Lucas Williamson averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Krutwig notched 1.1 blocks per contest.
UIC Players to Watch
- Teyvion Kirk tallied 14.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game last season.
- Jamie Ahale made 2.1 threes per game a season ago.
- Kirk and Michael Diggins were defensive standouts last season, with Kirk averaging 1.0 steal per game and Diggins collecting 0.8 blocks per contest.
Loyola Chicago Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Coppin State
W 103-45
Home
11/13/2021
FGCU
W 89-77
Home
11/16/2021
Chicago State
W 92-56
Home
11/20/2021
UIC
-
Home
11/24/2021
Michigan State
-
Away
12/1/2021
Indiana State
-
Home
12/4/2021
DePaul
-
Away
12/7/2021
Roosevelt
-
Home
12/10/2021
Vanderbilt
-
Away
UIC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Dayton
L 64-54
Away
11/13/2021
Valparaiso
W 74-70
Away
11/16/2021
Trinity Christian
W 91-50
Home
11/20/2021
Loyola Chicago
-
Away
11/25/2021
Hawaii
-
Away
12/2/2021
Oakland
-
Home
12/5/2021
Detroit Mercy
-
Home
12/11/2021
Central Michigan
-
Away
12/14/2021
DePaul
-
Home
How To Watch
November
20
2021
Illinois-Chicago at Loyola-Chicago
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)