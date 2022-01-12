Skip to main content

How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Valparaiso: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 26, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Jalen Graham (2) looks to drive as Loyola Ramblers forward Ryan Schwieger (13) defends during the second half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 26, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Jalen Graham (2) looks to drive as Loyola Ramblers forward Ryan Schwieger (13) defends during the second half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (11-2, 0-0 MVC) will try to extend a four-game home win streak when they host the Valparaiso Beacons (8-8, 0-0 MVC) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Valparaiso

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Joseph J. Gentile Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Loyola Chicago vs. Valparaiso

  • The 78.8 points per game the Ramblers record are 10.4 more points than the Beacons give up (68.4).
  • The Beacons' 73.1 points per game are 10.3 more points than the 62.8 the Ramblers give up to opponents.
  • The Ramblers make 50.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Beacons have allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
  • The Beacons have shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points above the 41.4% shooting opponents of the Ramblers have averaged.

Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Ramblers this season is Ryan Schwieger, who averages 12.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.
  • Lucas Williamson leads Loyola Chicago in rebounding, averaging 5.5 per game, while Braden Norris leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.4 in each contest.
  • The Ramblers get the most three-point shooting production out of Norris, who knocks down 2.2 threes per game.
  • Williamson and Aher Uguak lead Loyola Chicago on the defensive end, with Williamson leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Uguak in blocks averaging 0.5 per contest.

Valparaiso Players to Watch

  • Ben Krikke is the top scorer for the Beacons with 14.9 points per game. He also adds 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game to his statistics.
  • Valparaiso's leader in rebounds is Thomas Kithier with 6.3 per game, and its leader in assists is Trevor Anderson with 2.6 per game.
  • Kevion Taylor is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Beacons, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
  • Sheldon Edwards is at the top of the Valparaiso steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.3 steals per game and 1.2 blocks per game.

Loyola Chicago Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/4/2021

DePaul

W 68-64

Away

12/7/2021

Roosevelt

W 88-49

Home

12/10/2021

Vanderbilt

W 69-58

Away

1/6/2022

San Francisco

W 79-74

Away

1/8/2022

Bradley

W 78-71

Home

1/11/2022

Valparaiso

-

Home

1/15/2022

Indiana State

-

Away

1/18/2022

Evansville

-

Away

1/22/2022

Missouri State

-

Home

1/25/2022

Southern Illinois

-

Home

1/27/2022

Southern Illinois

-

Away

Valparaiso Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/20/2021

Eastern Michigan

W 67-55

Home

12/22/2021

William & Mary

W 88-66

Home

1/2/2022

Illinois State

W 81-76

Home

1/5/2022

Northern Iowa

L 92-65

Away

1/8/2022

Southern Illinois

L 63-60

Home

1/11/2022

Loyola Chicago

-

Away

1/15/2022

Missouri State

-

Home

1/19/2022

Northern Iowa

-

Home

1/22/2022

Indiana State

-

Away

1/26/2022

Bradley

-

Home

1/30/2022

Southern Illinois

-

Away

How To Watch

January
11
2022

Valparaiso at Loyola-Chicago

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 10, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) and Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) look for the loose ball during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is fouled by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35, left) and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32, right) greet each other following Minnesota's 141-123 win at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is fouled by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35, left) and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32, right) greet each other following Minnesota's 141-123 win at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

2 minutes ago
Teen Mom Girls Night
entertainment

How to Watch Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In

2 minutes ago
Naomi CW
entertainment

How to Watch Naomi Series Premiere

2 minutes ago
Restoration Road
entertainment

How to Watch Restoration Road with Clint Harp

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy