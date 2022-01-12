Nov 26, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Jalen Graham (2) looks to drive as Loyola Ramblers forward Ryan Schwieger (13) defends during the second half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (11-2, 0-0 MVC) will try to extend a four-game home win streak when they host the Valparaiso Beacons (8-8, 0-0 MVC) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Valparaiso

Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Joseph J. Gentile Center

Key Stats for Loyola Chicago vs. Valparaiso

The 78.8 points per game the Ramblers record are 10.4 more points than the Beacons give up (68.4).

The Beacons' 73.1 points per game are 10.3 more points than the 62.8 the Ramblers give up to opponents.

The Ramblers make 50.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Beacons have allowed to their opponents (44.5%).

The Beacons have shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points above the 41.4% shooting opponents of the Ramblers have averaged.

Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Ramblers this season is Ryan Schwieger, who averages 12.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.

Lucas Williamson leads Loyola Chicago in rebounding, averaging 5.5 per game, while Braden Norris leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.4 in each contest.

The Ramblers get the most three-point shooting production out of Norris, who knocks down 2.2 threes per game.

Williamson and Aher Uguak lead Loyola Chicago on the defensive end, with Williamson leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Uguak in blocks averaging 0.5 per contest.

Valparaiso Players to Watch

Ben Krikke is the top scorer for the Beacons with 14.9 points per game. He also adds 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game to his statistics.

Valparaiso's leader in rebounds is Thomas Kithier with 6.3 per game, and its leader in assists is Trevor Anderson with 2.6 per game.

Kevion Taylor is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Beacons, hitting 2.3 threes per game.

Sheldon Edwards is at the top of the Valparaiso steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.3 steals per game and 1.2 blocks per game.

Loyola Chicago Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/4/2021 DePaul W 68-64 Away 12/7/2021 Roosevelt W 88-49 Home 12/10/2021 Vanderbilt W 69-58 Away 1/6/2022 San Francisco W 79-74 Away 1/8/2022 Bradley W 78-71 Home 1/11/2022 Valparaiso - Home 1/15/2022 Indiana State - Away 1/18/2022 Evansville - Away 1/22/2022 Missouri State - Home 1/25/2022 Southern Illinois - Home 1/27/2022 Southern Illinois - Away

Valparaiso Schedule