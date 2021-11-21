How to Watch Loyola Marymount at Florida State

In men's college basketball action Sunday, Loyola Marymount will take on Florida State in an intriguing matchup.

The 2021-22 men's college basketball season continues Sunday with quite a few intriguing matchups for fans to watch. One matchup to keep an eye on today features Loyola Marymount taking on Florida State.

How to Watch Loyola Marymount Lions at Florida State Seminoles Today:

Game Date: Nov. 21, 2021

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: CBSSN

So far this season, the Lions have gone 2–1. Loyola Marymount is coming off an 82–63 win over Little Rock. A statement win over a big team like Florida State would be a step in the right direction for the season.

On the other side of the court, the Seminoles also come into this game with a 2–1 record. They defeated Tulane by a final score of 59–54 in their last matchup. Florida State was led by Caleb Mills, who scored 13 points in the win.

This should be a very interesting game between two hungry basketball teams. Neither is expected to be a top-notch championship contender, but crazier things have happened.

