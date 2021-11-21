Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    How to Watch Loyola Marymount at Florida State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    In men's college basketball action Sunday, Loyola Marymount will take on Florida State in an intriguing matchup.
    The 2021-22 men's college basketball season continues Sunday with quite a few intriguing matchups for fans to watch. One matchup to keep an eye on today features Loyola Marymount taking on Florida State.

    How to Watch Loyola Marymount Lions at Florida State Seminoles Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 21, 2021

    Game Time: 5:30 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: CBSSN

    You can live stream the Loyola Marymount Lions at Florida State Seminoles game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    So far this season, the Lions have gone 2–1. Loyola Marymount is coming off an 82–63 win over Little Rock. A statement win over a big team like Florida State would be a step in the right direction for the season.

    On the other side of the court, the Seminoles also come into this game with a 2–1 record. They defeated Tulane by a final score of 59–54 in their last matchup. Florida State was led by Caleb Mills, who scored 13 points in the win.

    This should be a very interesting game between two hungry basketball teams. Neither is expected to be a top-notch championship contender, but crazier things have happened. 

    Make sure to tune in for this matchup.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

