How to Watch Loyola Marymount at BYU in Men’s Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Loyola Marymount looks for the upset in the WCC today against BYU in men's basketball.

Like most seasons in recent years, the West Coast Conference is controlled and dominated by Gonzaga, but BYU (19-9) have had a sneakily good season and look to continue that against Loyola Marymount (9-16), who are closer to the bottom of the conference this season. These two have played once and it was an overtime thriller with the Cougars taking the win and looking to repeat history today.

How to Watch Loyola Marymount at BYU in Men’s Basketball today:

Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Watch Loyola Marymount at BYU in Men’s Basketball online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In their first game this season, the Lions came up just short in overtime (83-82) against the Cougars, giving them the confidence they can play with their conference rivals.

The Cougars had to overcome a 45-33 halftime deficit to force overtime and win the game at the free-throw line in the final seconds. Seneca Knight won the game at the line in the final seconds to give the Cougars the win.

Foussevni Traore led the way with 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Cougars with Te’Jon Lucas adding in 17 points and nine assists from the perimeter.

As a team, the Cougars went 12-for-31 from three and finished with 20 assists on 30 made baskets.

For the Lions, they were led by Keli Leaupepe with 24 points, seven rebounds and four steals. He really controlled the game inside the three-point line going 10-of-13 from two and stepping out to go 2-for-4 from three as well.

If these teams play with a similar energy today, this could be another thriller in the WCC.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

