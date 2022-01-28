Skip to main content

How to Watch Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 2 Gonzaga looks to remain undefeated in conference play against Loyola Marymount on Thursday.

This season, No. 2 Gonzaga (15-2) seems to be floating under the radar, letting different teams have their spot in the sun as the No. 1 team while they just keep winning games. 

Tonight’s conference test comes from Loyola Marymount (9-8) which is 2-3 in conference play and not having the best season overall, with a physical Gonzaga team next on deck.

How to Watch Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga today:

Game Date: Jan. 27, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

So far in conference play, Gonzaga has found another gear, averaging 105.0 points per game and giving up 78.0 points to opponents for a 27.0 average margin of victory.

Overall for the season, the Bulldogs are the No. 1 scoring team in the NCAA at 90.2 points per game, but the familiarity of conference play really sparked something in them. They are shooting 57-42-74 splits overall as a team, just rolling on that end of the floor.

Senior Drew Timme has been a consistent force with 18.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game inside, allowing freshman Chet Holmgren to flourish in a complementary role with 13.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 3.4 blocks per game.

The big man duo is shooting 62.5% from the field combined and 35.1% from three.

That has been as formidable as it comes this season in college basketball, only losing to No. 5 Duke (81-84) and No. 16 Alabama (82-91). The Bulldogs look like a Final Four team again this season.

Dec 28, 2021; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against North Alabama Lion's forward Isaac Chatman (12) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaag won 93-63. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
