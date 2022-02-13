How to Watch Loyola Marymount at Portland in Men's College Basketball

On Saturday night in college basketball action, Loyola Marymount hits the road to take on Portland.

The 2021-22 college basketball season is heating up with March Madness right around the corner and there are plenty of good games on the schedule for Saturday. One intriguing matchup will feature Loyola Marymount hitting the road to take on Portland. Neither of these teams will make it to the tournament, but they should put on a good game nonetheless.

How to Watch the Loyola Marymount Lions at Portland Pilots Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Ahead of tonight's game, the Lions hold a 9-13 record and have no chance at playing in a tournament to end the year. Loyola Marymount hasn't had the season it was hoping for, but they can end on a positive note. Last time out, the Lions ended up losing to BYU by a final score of 83-82.

On the other side of the court, the Pilots are 12-12 and are looking to end the year with a positive record. Portland has shown flashes of being a solid team, but their consistency simply hasn't been good enough. In their last game, the Pilots ended up beating San Francisco by a final score of 69-68.

This is the kind of game that true basketball fans would be open to tuning in to watch. These two teams are fairly evenly matched and it should be a fun matchup. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the win.

