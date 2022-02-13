Skip to main content

How to Watch Loyola Marymount at Portland in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Saturday night in college basketball action, Loyola Marymount hits the road to take on Portland.

The 2021-22 college basketball season is heating up with March Madness right around the corner and there are plenty of good games on the schedule for Saturday. One intriguing matchup will feature Loyola Marymount hitting the road to take on Portland. Neither of these teams will make it to the tournament, but they should put on a good game nonetheless.

How to Watch the Loyola Marymount Lions at Portland Pilots Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Live stream the Loyola Marymount Lions at Portland Pilots game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Lions hold a 9-13 record and have no chance at playing in a tournament to end the year. Loyola Marymount hasn't had the season it was hoping for, but they can end on a positive note. Last time out, the Lions ended up losing to BYU by a final score of 83-82.

On the other side of the court, the Pilots are 12-12 and are looking to end the year with a positive record. Portland has shown flashes of being a solid team, but their consistency simply hasn't been good enough. In their last game, the Pilots ended up beating San Francisco by a final score of 69-68.

This is the kind of game that true basketball fans would be open to tuning in to watch. These two teams are fairly evenly matched and it should be a fun matchup. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
12
2022

Loyola Marymount at Portland

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17666052
NHL

How to Watch Islanders at Flames

just now
Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions guard Joe Quintana (2) shoots the ball over Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) in the second half at Orleans Arena. St. Mary's won 52-47. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Loyola Marymount at Portland in Men's College Basketball

just now
byu basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch BYU at Pepperdine in Men's College Basketball

just now
imago1007154090h
Liga MX

How to Watch Santos Laguna vs. América

just now
USATSI_17636935
NBA

How to Watch Suns at Magic

1 hour ago
Nov 22, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Grand Canyon Antelopes forward Taeshon Cherry (35) drives against Wyoming Cowboys guard Hunter Maldonado (24) at GCU Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Ncaa Basketball Wyoming At Grand Canyon University
College Basketball

How to Watch Wyoming at San Jose State in Men's College Basketball

1 hour ago
USATSI_6242984
College Softball

How to Watch Duke at Arizona State in College Softball

1 hour ago
USATSI_16988042
NBA

How to Watch Lakers at Warriors

1 hour ago
USATSI_17659086
NBA

How to Watch Clippers at Mavericks

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy