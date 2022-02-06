Skip to main content

How to Watch Loyola Marymount at Saint Mary's in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Saint Mary's goes for its seventh straight win in college basketball on Saturday night when it visits Loyola Marymount.

Saint Mary's has been the hottest team in the WCC not named Gonzaga lately. The Gaels have rolled off six straight wins and are currently just one game back of the first-place Bulldogs.

How to Watch Loyola Marymount at Saint Mary's in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Saint Mary's won at Portland on Thursday night 75-54 and is now 6-1 in conference play and 18-4 overall.

The Gaels run has not only put them near the top of the conference but is helping them make a push for a possible NCAA Tournament berth.

Saturday, though, they will look to avoid a letdown as they take on a Loyola Marymount team that they beat 83-51 back on Jan. 22.

The Lions' loss to the Gaels was the first of four straight as they have dropped to 2-6 in the WCC.

They also now find themselves under .500 overall at 9-11 as they have had a tough time against the best teams in the conference

Saturday won't be any easier as they take on the red-hot Broncos, but they will look to catch them looking ahead and pick up a huge upset.

