How to Watch Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions guard Joe Quintana (2) shoots the ball over Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) in the second half at Orleans Arena. St. Mary's won 52-47. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Loyola Marymount Lions (9-16, 2-11 WCC) aim to end a seven-game road losing streak when they visit the BYU Cougars (19-9, 7-6 WCC) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch BYU vs. Loyola Marymount (CA)

Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022

Thursday, February 24, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Marriott Center

Marriott Center Live Stream on fuboTV:

Favorite Spread Total BYU -12.5 142.5 points

Key Stats for BYU vs. Loyola Marymount (CA)

The Cougars record just 0.2 fewer points per game (73.4) than the Lions allow (73.6).

The Lions' 68.6 points per game are only 0.1 more points than the 68.5 the Cougars allow.

This season, the Cougars have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% lower than the 47.4% of shots the Lions' opponents have made.

The Lions are shooting 45.1% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 42.3% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.

BYU Players to Watch

Alex Barcello records a team-high 17.5 points per game. He is also averaging 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists, shooting 46.6% from the field and 46.1% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Fousseyni Traore posts a team-high 8.2 rebounds per contest. In addition, he's averaging 8.3 points and 0.8 assists, shooting 55.3% from the floor.

Te'Jon Lucas paces the Cougars at 4.6 assists per contest, while also putting up 2.3 rebounds and 10.6 points.

Gideon George posts 7.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Caleb Lohner posts 6.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Loyola Marymount (CA) Players to Watch