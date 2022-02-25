How to Watch Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Loyola Marymount Lions (9-16, 2-11 WCC) aim to end a seven-game road losing streak when they visit the BYU Cougars (19-9, 7-6 WCC) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch BYU vs. Loyola Marymount (CA)
- Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Marriott Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
BYU
-12.5
142.5 points
Key Stats for BYU vs. Loyola Marymount (CA)
- The Cougars record just 0.2 fewer points per game (73.4) than the Lions allow (73.6).
- The Lions' 68.6 points per game are only 0.1 more points than the 68.5 the Cougars allow.
- This season, the Cougars have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% lower than the 47.4% of shots the Lions' opponents have made.
- The Lions are shooting 45.1% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 42.3% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.
BYU Players to Watch
- Alex Barcello records a team-high 17.5 points per game. He is also averaging 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists, shooting 46.6% from the field and 46.1% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.
- Fousseyni Traore posts a team-high 8.2 rebounds per contest. In addition, he's averaging 8.3 points and 0.8 assists, shooting 55.3% from the floor.
- Te'Jon Lucas paces the Cougars at 4.6 assists per contest, while also putting up 2.3 rebounds and 10.6 points.
- Gideon George posts 7.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Caleb Lohner posts 6.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Loyola Marymount (CA) Players to Watch
- Eli Scott paces the Lions in scoring (17.1 points per game), rebounding (6.7) and assists (3.3), making 52.3% from the floor. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- The Lions get 11.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Joe Quintana.
- Keli Leaupepe gives the Lions 9.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Cameron Shelton is putting up 9.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, making 43.6% of his shots from the field.
- The Lions receive 10.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Dameone Douglas.
How To Watch
February
24
2022
Loyola Marymount at BYU
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)