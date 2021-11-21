Publish date:
How to Watch Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Florida State Seminoles (2-1) hit the court against the Loyola Marymount Lions (2-1) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 5:30 PM ET.
Key Stats for Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Florida State
- Last year, the 77.2 points per game the Seminoles put up were 9.2 more points than the Lions allowed (68.0).
- The Lions scored only 0.3 more points per game last year (69.5) than the Seminoles gave up (69.2).
- The Seminoles shot 47.4% from the field last season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 44.5% the Lions allowed to opponents.
- The Lions' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.1 percentage points higher than the Seminoles had given up to their opponents (39.7%).
Florida State Players to Watch
- M.J. Walker averaged 12.2 points per contest to go with 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game last season.
- Raiquan Gray averaged 6.4 boards per game and Scottie Barnes dished out 3.9 assists per game.
- Walker hit an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Barnes averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Balsa Koprivica compiled 1.3 rejections per contest.
Loyola Marymount (CA) Players to Watch
- Eli Scott put up 18 points, 8.2 boards and 3.6 assists per game last season.
- Joe Quintana made 1.9 threes per game a season ago.
- Quintana averaged 1.1 takeaways per game, while Mattias Markusson compiled 0.8 rejections per contest.
Florida State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Pennsylvania
W 105-70
Home
11/14/2021
Florida
L 71-55
Away
11/17/2021
Tulane
W 59-54
Home
11/21/2021
Loyola Marymount (CA)
-
Away
11/24/2021
Boston University
-
Home
11/30/2021
Purdue
-
Away
12/4/2021
Syracuse
-
Home
12/12/2021
South Carolina
-
Away
12/15/2021
Lipscomb
-
Home
Loyola Marymount (CA) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Chattanooga
L 75-64
Home
11/13/2021
Arizona Christian
W 74-67
Home
11/17/2021
Little Rock
W 82-63
Home
11/21/2021
Florida State
-
Home
11/27/2021
Prairie View A&M
-
Home
11/29/2021
Grand Canyon
-
Home
12/4/2021
Long Beach State
-
Away
12/7/2021
Tulsa
-
Away
12/11/2021
New Mexico State
-
Home
