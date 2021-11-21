Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions guard Joe Quintana (2) shoots the ball over Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) in the second half at Orleans Arena. St. Mary's won 52-47. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida State Seminoles (2-1) hit the court against the Loyola Marymount Lions (2-1) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 5:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Florida State

Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021

Sunday, November 21, 2021 Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Florida State

Last year, the 77.2 points per game the Seminoles put up were 9.2 more points than the Lions allowed (68.0).

The Lions scored only 0.3 more points per game last year (69.5) than the Seminoles gave up (69.2).

The Seminoles shot 47.4% from the field last season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 44.5% the Lions allowed to opponents.

The Lions' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.1 percentage points higher than the Seminoles had given up to their opponents (39.7%).

Florida State Players to Watch

M.J. Walker averaged 12.2 points per contest to go with 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game last season.

Raiquan Gray averaged 6.4 boards per game and Scottie Barnes dished out 3.9 assists per game.

Walker hit an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Barnes averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Balsa Koprivica compiled 1.3 rejections per contest.

Loyola Marymount (CA) Players to Watch

Eli Scott put up 18 points, 8.2 boards and 3.6 assists per game last season.

Joe Quintana made 1.9 threes per game a season ago.

Quintana averaged 1.1 takeaways per game, while Mattias Markusson compiled 0.8 rejections per contest.

Florida State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/10/2021 Pennsylvania W 105-70 Home 11/14/2021 Florida L 71-55 Away 11/17/2021 Tulane W 59-54 Home 11/21/2021 Loyola Marymount (CA) - Away 11/24/2021 Boston University - Home 11/30/2021 Purdue - Away 12/4/2021 Syracuse - Home 12/12/2021 South Carolina - Away 12/15/2021 Lipscomb - Home

Loyola Marymount (CA) Schedule