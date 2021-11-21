Skip to main content
    November 21, 2021
    How to Watch Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions guard Joe Quintana (2) shoots the ball over Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) in the second half at Orleans Arena. St. Mary's won 52-47. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Florida State Seminoles (2-1) hit the court against the Loyola Marymount Lions (2-1) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 5:30 PM ET.

    • Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021
    • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
    Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Florida State

    • Last year, the 77.2 points per game the Seminoles put up were 9.2 more points than the Lions allowed (68.0).
    • The Lions scored only 0.3 more points per game last year (69.5) than the Seminoles gave up (69.2).
    • The Seminoles shot 47.4% from the field last season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 44.5% the Lions allowed to opponents.
    • The Lions' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.1 percentage points higher than the Seminoles had given up to their opponents (39.7%).

    Florida State Players to Watch

    • M.J. Walker averaged 12.2 points per contest to go with 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game last season.
    • Raiquan Gray averaged 6.4 boards per game and Scottie Barnes dished out 3.9 assists per game.
    • Walker hit an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Barnes averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Balsa Koprivica compiled 1.3 rejections per contest.

    Loyola Marymount (CA) Players to Watch

    • Eli Scott put up 18 points, 8.2 boards and 3.6 assists per game last season.
    • Joe Quintana made 1.9 threes per game a season ago.
    • Quintana averaged 1.1 takeaways per game, while Mattias Markusson compiled 0.8 rejections per contest.

    Florida State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Pennsylvania

    W 105-70

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Florida

    L 71-55

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Tulane

    W 59-54

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Loyola Marymount (CA)

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Boston University

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Purdue

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Syracuse

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    South Carolina

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Lipscomb

    -

    Home

    Loyola Marymount (CA) Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Chattanooga

    L 75-64

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Arizona Christian

    W 74-67

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Little Rock

    W 82-63

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Florida State

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Prairie View A&M

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Grand Canyon

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Long Beach State

    -

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Tulsa

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    New Mexico State

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    Jacksonville Classic: Loyola Marymount at Florida State

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    5:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

