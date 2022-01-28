Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

How to Watch Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs (15-2, 4-0 WCC) will host the Loyola Marymount Lions (9-8, 2-3 WCC) after winning six straight home games. The matchup begins at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 27, 2022.

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount (CA)

Game Day: Thursday, January 27, 2022

Thursday, January 27, 2022 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center

McCarthey Athletic Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Gonzaga -28.5 156.5 points

Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount (CA)

The Bulldogs record 18.4 more points per game (90.2) than the Lions allow (71.8).

The Lions average just 2.6 more points per game (68.8) than the Bulldogs allow (66.2).

The Bulldogs are shooting 53.4% from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points higher than the 44.6% the Lions allow to opponents.

The Lions have shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points above the 38.2% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

Gonzaga Players to Watch

Chet Holmgren is tops on the Bulldogs at 8.5 rebounds per game, while also putting up 2.1 assists and 13.6 points.

Drew Timme leads his team in both points (18.8) and assists (2.4) per game, and also averages 5.9 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 0.3 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Andrew Nembhard is tops on the Bulldogs at 5.4 assists per game, while also putting up 2.9 rebounds and 9.7 points.

Julian Strawther puts up 12.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 50.3% from the floor and 36.5% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Anton Watson puts up 7.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 57.6% from the field.

Loyola Marymount (CA) Players to Watch