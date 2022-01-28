Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions guard Joe Quintana (2) shoots the ball over Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) in the second half at Orleans Arena. St. Mary's won 52-47. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions guard Joe Quintana (2) shoots the ball over Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) in the second half at Orleans Arena. St. Mary's won 52-47. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs (15-2, 4-0 WCC) will host the Loyola Marymount Lions (9-8, 2-3 WCC) after winning six straight home games. The matchup begins at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 27, 2022.

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount (CA)

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 27, 2022
  • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Gonzaga vs Loyola Marymount (CA) Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Gonzaga

-28.5

156.5 points

Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount (CA)

  • The Bulldogs record 18.4 more points per game (90.2) than the Lions allow (71.8).
  • The Lions average just 2.6 more points per game (68.8) than the Bulldogs allow (66.2).
  • The Bulldogs are shooting 53.4% from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points higher than the 44.6% the Lions allow to opponents.
  • The Lions have shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points above the 38.2% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

Gonzaga Players to Watch

  • Chet Holmgren is tops on the Bulldogs at 8.5 rebounds per game, while also putting up 2.1 assists and 13.6 points.
  • Drew Timme leads his team in both points (18.8) and assists (2.4) per game, and also averages 5.9 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 0.3 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
  • Andrew Nembhard is tops on the Bulldogs at 5.4 assists per game, while also putting up 2.9 rebounds and 9.7 points.
  • Julian Strawther puts up 12.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 50.3% from the floor and 36.5% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Anton Watson puts up 7.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 57.6% from the field.

Loyola Marymount (CA) Players to Watch

  • Eli Scott is No. 1 on the Lions in scoring (16.7 points per game), rebounding (6.6) and assists (3.4), shooting 54.1% from the field. He also delivers 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Joe Quintana is averaging 13.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, making 40.5% of his shots from the field and 42.5% from 3-point range, with 3.0 treys per contest.
  • Cameron Shelton is averaging 8.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, making 43.1% of his shots from the field.
  • Keli Leaupepe is putting up 8.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, making 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per contest.
  • The Lions receive 9.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Dameone Douglas.

How To Watch

January
27
2022

Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 28, 2021; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against North Alabama Lion's forward Isaac Chatman (12) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaag won 93-63. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga in Men's College Basketball

1 hour ago
Jan 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies guard Daejon Davis (11) and guard PJ Fuller (4) react during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Washington defeated Stanford 67-64. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado at Washington

1 hour ago
byu basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch BYU at Santa Clara

1 hour ago
usc
College Basketball

How to Watch Stanford at USC

1 hour ago
Jan 15, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Santa Clara Broncos guard Jalen Williams (24) drives the ball during the second half against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Hunter Sallis (10) at Leavey Center. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

BYU vs. Santa Clara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

1 hour ago
Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions guard Joe Quintana (2) shoots the ball over Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) in the second half at Orleans Arena. St. Mary's won 52-47. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 22, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes guard Lazar Stefanovic (20) drives against USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

USC vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

1 hour ago
Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions guard Joe Quintana (2) shoots the ball over Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) in the second half at Orleans Arena. St. Mary's won 52-47. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies guard Daejon Davis (11) and guard PJ Fuller (4) react during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Washington defeated Stanford 67-64. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Colorado vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy