Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Little Rock: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

How to Watch Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Little Rock: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Little Rock Trojans (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Loyola Marymount Lions (1-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Gersten Pavilion.
How to Watch Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Little Rock
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: Gersten Pavilion
Key Stats for Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Little Rock
- Last year, the Lions averaged just 0.9 more points per game (69.5) than the Trojans allowed (68.6).
- The Trojans scored an average of 69.2 points per game last year, only 1.2 more points than the 68.0 the Lions allowed.
- Last season, the Lions had a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.4% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Trojans' opponents made.
- The Trojans shot at a 45.5% clip from the field last season, 1.0 percentage point greater than the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Lions averaged.
Loyola Marymount (CA) Players to Watch
- Eli Scott scored 18.0 points, pulled down 8.2 rebounds and distributed 3.6 assists per game last season.
- Joe Quintana made 1.9 threes per game a season ago.
- Quintana and Mattias Markusson were defensive standouts last season, with Quintana averaging 1.1 steals per game and Markusson collecting 0.8 blocks per contest.
Little Rock Players to Watch
- Nikola Maric averaged 14.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game last season.
- Ruot Monyyong pulled down 10.9 rebounds per game, while Ben Coupet Jr. notched 1.9 assists per contest.
- Coupet made 1.5 threes per game a season ago.
- Coupet averaged 1.0 steal per game, while Monyyong compiled 1.5 rejections per contest.
Loyola Marymount (CA) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Chattanooga
L 75-64
Home
11/13/2021
Arizona Christian
W 74-67
Home
11/17/2021
Little Rock
-
Home
11/21/2021
Florida State
-
Away
11/27/2021
Prairie View A&M
-
Home
11/29/2021
Grand Canyon
-
Home
12/4/2021
Long Beach State
-
Away
12/7/2021
Tulsa
-
Away
Little Rock Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Southern Illinois
W 69-66
Home
11/12/2021
Champion Christian
W 115-51
Home
11/14/2021
Arkansas Baptist
W 91-60
Home
11/17/2021
Loyola Marymount (CA)
-
Away
11/21/2021
Sam Houston
-
Away
11/26/2021
Tulsa
-
Away
12/1/2021
Colorado State
-
Away
12/4/2021
Arkansas
-
Away
12/8/2021
Missouri State
-
Home
