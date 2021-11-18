Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Little Rock: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) shoots the ball over St. Mary's Gaels forward Dan Fotu (42) in the second half at Orleans Arena. St. Mary's won 52-47. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Little Rock Trojans (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Loyola Marymount Lions (1-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Gersten Pavilion.

How to Watch Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Little Rock

Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Arena: Gersten Pavilion

Gersten Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Little Rock

Last year, the Lions averaged just 0.9 more points per game (69.5) than the Trojans allowed (68.6).

The Trojans scored an average of 69.2 points per game last year, only 1.2 more points than the 68.0 the Lions allowed.

Last season, the Lions had a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.4% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Trojans' opponents made.

The Trojans shot at a 45.5% clip from the field last season, 1.0 percentage point greater than the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Lions averaged.

Loyola Marymount (CA) Players to Watch

Eli Scott scored 18.0 points, pulled down 8.2 rebounds and distributed 3.6 assists per game last season.

Joe Quintana made 1.9 threes per game a season ago.

Quintana and Mattias Markusson were defensive standouts last season, with Quintana averaging 1.1 steals per game and Markusson collecting 0.8 blocks per contest.

Little Rock Players to Watch

Nikola Maric averaged 14.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game last season.

Ruot Monyyong pulled down 10.9 rebounds per game, while Ben Coupet Jr. notched 1.9 assists per contest.

Coupet made 1.5 threes per game a season ago.

Coupet averaged 1.0 steal per game, while Monyyong compiled 1.5 rejections per contest.

Loyola Marymount (CA) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Chattanooga L 75-64 Home 11/13/2021 Arizona Christian W 74-67 Home 11/17/2021 Little Rock - Home 11/21/2021 Florida State - Away 11/27/2021 Prairie View A&M - Home 11/29/2021 Grand Canyon - Home 12/4/2021 Long Beach State - Away 12/7/2021 Tulsa - Away

Little Rock Schedule