Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Little Rock: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

    • November 18, 2021
    How to Watch Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Little Rock: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) shoots the ball over St. Mary's Gaels forward Dan Fotu (42) in the second half at Orleans Arena. St. Mary's won 52-47. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Little Rock Trojans (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Loyola Marymount Lions (1-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Gersten Pavilion.

    How to Watch Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Little Rock

    Key Stats for Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Little Rock

    • Last year, the Lions averaged just 0.9 more points per game (69.5) than the Trojans allowed (68.6).
    • The Trojans scored an average of 69.2 points per game last year, only 1.2 more points than the 68.0 the Lions allowed.
    • Last season, the Lions had a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.4% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Trojans' opponents made.
    • The Trojans shot at a 45.5% clip from the field last season, 1.0 percentage point greater than the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Lions averaged.

    Loyola Marymount (CA) Players to Watch

    • Eli Scott scored 18.0 points, pulled down 8.2 rebounds and distributed 3.6 assists per game last season.
    • Joe Quintana made 1.9 threes per game a season ago.
    • Quintana and Mattias Markusson were defensive standouts last season, with Quintana averaging 1.1 steals per game and Markusson collecting 0.8 blocks per contest.

    Little Rock Players to Watch

    • Nikola Maric averaged 14.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game last season.
    • Ruot Monyyong pulled down 10.9 rebounds per game, while Ben Coupet Jr. notched 1.9 assists per contest.
    • Coupet made 1.5 threes per game a season ago.
    • Coupet averaged 1.0 steal per game, while Monyyong compiled 1.5 rejections per contest.

    Loyola Marymount (CA) Schedule

    11/9/2021

    Chattanooga

    L 75-64

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Arizona Christian

    W 74-67

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Little Rock

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Florida State

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Prairie View A&M

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Grand Canyon

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Long Beach State

    -

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Tulsa

    -

    Away

    Little Rock Schedule

    11/9/2021

    Southern Illinois

    W 69-66

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Champion Christian

    W 115-51

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Arkansas Baptist

    W 91-60

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Loyola Marymount (CA)

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Sam Houston

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Tulsa

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Colorado State

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Arkansas

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Missouri State

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    Arkansas-Little Rock at Loyola Marymount

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

