Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Loyola Marymount Lions (6-4) will look to build on a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Nevada Wolf Pack (5-4) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Lawlor Events Center. The matchup airs at 11:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Nevada vs. Loyola Marymount (CA)
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Lawlor Events Center
- Arena: Lawlor Events Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Nevada
-6.5
148.5 points
Key Stats for Nevada vs. Loyola Marymount (CA)
- The Wolf Pack put up 9.6 more points per game (80.4) than the Lions give up (70.8).
- The Lions average 6.6 fewer points per game (69.1) than the Wolf Pack allow their opponents to score (75.7).
- This season, the Wolf Pack have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 45.6% of shots the Lions' opponents have knocked down.
- The Lions' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Wolf Pack have given up to their opponents (43.6%).
Nevada Players to Watch
- Desmond Cambridge is averaging 18.3 points, 2.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.
- Warren Washington paces the Wolf Pack at 6 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 0.8 assists and 11 points.
- Will Baker is averaging 12.1 points, 1 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.
- Kenan Blackshear puts up 6.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
Loyola Marymount (CA) Players to Watch
- Eli Scott is No. 1 on the Lions in scoring (17 points per game), rebounding (6.9) and assists (3.1), shooting 52.9% from the floor. He also puts up 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- The Lions receive 15.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Joe Quintana.
- Cameron Shelton gets the Lions 7.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He also puts up 1.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- The Lions receive 7.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Keli Leaupepe.
- The Lions receive 11 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Dameone Douglas.
