Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    December 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) shoots the ball over St. Mary's Gaels forward Dan Fotu (42) in the second half at Orleans Arena. St. Mary's won 52-47. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Loyola Marymount Lions (6-4) will look to build on a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Nevada Wolf Pack (5-4) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Lawlor Events Center. The matchup airs at 11:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Nevada vs. Loyola Marymount (CA)

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Lawlor Events Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Nevada vs Loyola Marymount (CA) Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Nevada

    -6.5

    148.5 points

    Key Stats for Nevada vs. Loyola Marymount (CA)

    • The Wolf Pack put up 9.6 more points per game (80.4) than the Lions give up (70.8).
    • The Lions average 6.6 fewer points per game (69.1) than the Wolf Pack allow their opponents to score (75.7).
    • This season, the Wolf Pack have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 45.6% of shots the Lions' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Lions' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Wolf Pack have given up to their opponents (43.6%).

    Nevada Players to Watch

    • Desmond Cambridge is averaging 18.3 points, 2.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.
    • Warren Washington paces the Wolf Pack at 6 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 0.8 assists and 11 points.
    • Will Baker is averaging 12.1 points, 1 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.
    • Kenan Blackshear puts up 6.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

    Loyola Marymount (CA) Players to Watch

    • Eli Scott is No. 1 on the Lions in scoring (17 points per game), rebounding (6.9) and assists (3.1), shooting 52.9% from the floor. He also puts up 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • The Lions receive 15.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Joe Quintana.
    • Cameron Shelton gets the Lions 7.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He also puts up 1.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • The Lions receive 7.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Keli Leaupepe.
    • The Lions receive 11 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Dameone Douglas.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Loyola Marymount at Nevada

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    11:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    loyola marymount
    College Basketball

