Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

The Loyola Marymount Lions (6-4) will look to build on a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Nevada Wolf Pack (5-4) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Lawlor Events Center. The matchup airs at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Nevada vs. Loyola Marymount (CA)

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Lawlor Events Center

Favorite Spread Total Nevada -6.5 148.5 points

Key Stats for Nevada vs. Loyola Marymount (CA)

The Wolf Pack put up 9.6 more points per game (80.4) than the Lions give up (70.8).

The Lions average 6.6 fewer points per game (69.1) than the Wolf Pack allow their opponents to score (75.7).

This season, the Wolf Pack have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 45.6% of shots the Lions' opponents have knocked down.

The Lions' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Wolf Pack have given up to their opponents (43.6%).

Nevada Players to Watch

Desmond Cambridge is averaging 18.3 points, 2.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.

Warren Washington paces the Wolf Pack at 6 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 0.8 assists and 11 points.

Will Baker is averaging 12.1 points, 1 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.

Kenan Blackshear puts up 6.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Loyola Marymount (CA) Players to Watch