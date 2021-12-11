Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. New Mexico State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions guard Joe Quintana (2) shoots the ball over Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) in the second half at Orleans Arena. St. Mary's won 52-47. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The New Mexico State Aggies (7-2) will attempt to continue a three-game road win streak when they take on the Loyola Marymount Lions (6-3) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Gersten Pavilion. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. New Mexico State

    Key Stats for Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. New Mexico State

    • The 70.3 points per game the Lions average are the same as the Aggies allow.
    • The Aggies put up an average of 76.7 points per game, 5.0 more points than the 71.7 the Lions allow to opponents.
    • The Lions make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than the Aggies have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
    • The Aggies are shooting 48.2% from the field, 2.7% higher than the 45.5% the Lions' opponents have shot this season.

    Loyola Marymount (CA) Players to Watch

    • Eli Scott leads the Lions in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 16.7 points, pulling down 7.1 boards and distributing 3.2 assists per game.
    • Joe Quintana leads the Lions in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Loyola Marymount (CA) steals leader is Quintana, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Keli Leaupepe, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.

    New Mexico State Players to Watch

    • The Aggies' leader in scoring and rebounding is Teddy Allen with 18.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.
    • Jabari Rice records more assists than any other New Mexico State teammate with 3.8 per game. He also averages 13.2 points and pulls down 4.7 rebounds per game.
    • Allen is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Aggies, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
    • New Mexico State's leader in steals is Allen (0.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Johnny McCants (1.3 per game).

    Loyola Marymount (CA) Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    SMU

    W 76-70

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Prairie View A&M

    W 83-80

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Grand Canyon

    L 78-72

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Long Beach State

    W 77-74

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Tulsa

    W 60-55

    Away

    12/11/2021

    New Mexico State

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Nevada

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Bellarmine

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Gonzaga

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    Portland

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Pacific (CA)

    -

    Away

    New Mexico State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    Indiana State

    W 80-66

    Away

    11/24/2021

    New Mexico Highlands

    W 94-67

    Home

    11/30/2021

    New Mexico

    L 101-94

    Home

    12/3/2021

    UTEP

    W 72-69

    Away

    12/6/2021

    New Mexico

    W 78-76

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Loyola Marymount (CA)

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Washington State

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Northern New Mexico

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Texas-Permian Basin

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Seattle U

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Chicago State

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    New Mexico State at Loyola Marymount

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

