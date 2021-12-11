Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions guard Joe Quintana (2) shoots the ball over Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) in the second half at Orleans Arena. St. Mary's won 52-47. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New Mexico State Aggies (7-2) will attempt to continue a three-game road win streak when they take on the Loyola Marymount Lions (6-3) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Gersten Pavilion. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. New Mexico State

Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Arena: Gersten Pavilion

Key Stats for Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. New Mexico State

The 70.3 points per game the Lions average are the same as the Aggies allow.

The Aggies put up an average of 76.7 points per game, 5.0 more points than the 71.7 the Lions allow to opponents.

The Lions make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than the Aggies have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).

The Aggies are shooting 48.2% from the field, 2.7% higher than the 45.5% the Lions' opponents have shot this season.

Loyola Marymount (CA) Players to Watch

Eli Scott leads the Lions in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 16.7 points, pulling down 7.1 boards and distributing 3.2 assists per game.

Joe Quintana leads the Lions in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Loyola Marymount (CA) steals leader is Quintana, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Keli Leaupepe, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.

New Mexico State Players to Watch

The Aggies' leader in scoring and rebounding is Teddy Allen with 18.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Jabari Rice records more assists than any other New Mexico State teammate with 3.8 per game. He also averages 13.2 points and pulls down 4.7 rebounds per game.

Allen is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Aggies, hitting 2.4 threes per game.

New Mexico State's leader in steals is Allen (0.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Johnny McCants (1.3 per game).

Loyola Marymount (CA) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/22/2021 SMU W 76-70 Away 11/27/2021 Prairie View A&M W 83-80 Home 11/29/2021 Grand Canyon L 78-72 Home 12/4/2021 Long Beach State W 77-74 Away 12/7/2021 Tulsa W 60-55 Away 12/11/2021 New Mexico State - Home 12/18/2021 Nevada - Away 12/21/2021 Bellarmine - Away 1/1/2022 Gonzaga - Home 1/6/2022 Portland - Home 1/8/2022 Pacific (CA) - Away

New Mexico State Schedule