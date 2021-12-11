How to Watch Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. New Mexico State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Mexico State Aggies (7-2) will attempt to continue a three-game road win streak when they take on the Loyola Marymount Lions (6-3) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Gersten Pavilion. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: Gersten Pavilion
Key Stats for Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. New Mexico State
- The 70.3 points per game the Lions average are the same as the Aggies allow.
- The Aggies put up an average of 76.7 points per game, 5.0 more points than the 71.7 the Lions allow to opponents.
- The Lions make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than the Aggies have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
- The Aggies are shooting 48.2% from the field, 2.7% higher than the 45.5% the Lions' opponents have shot this season.
Loyola Marymount (CA) Players to Watch
- Eli Scott leads the Lions in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 16.7 points, pulling down 7.1 boards and distributing 3.2 assists per game.
- Joe Quintana leads the Lions in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Loyola Marymount (CA) steals leader is Quintana, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Keli Leaupepe, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.
New Mexico State Players to Watch
- The Aggies' leader in scoring and rebounding is Teddy Allen with 18.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.
- Jabari Rice records more assists than any other New Mexico State teammate with 3.8 per game. He also averages 13.2 points and pulls down 4.7 rebounds per game.
- Allen is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Aggies, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
- New Mexico State's leader in steals is Allen (0.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Johnny McCants (1.3 per game).
Loyola Marymount (CA) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
SMU
W 76-70
Away
11/27/2021
Prairie View A&M
W 83-80
Home
11/29/2021
Grand Canyon
L 78-72
Home
12/4/2021
Long Beach State
W 77-74
Away
12/7/2021
Tulsa
W 60-55
Away
12/11/2021
New Mexico State
-
Home
12/18/2021
Nevada
-
Away
12/21/2021
Bellarmine
-
Away
1/1/2022
Gonzaga
-
Home
1/6/2022
Portland
-
Home
1/8/2022
Pacific (CA)
-
Away
New Mexico State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/21/2021
Indiana State
W 80-66
Away
11/24/2021
New Mexico Highlands
W 94-67
Home
11/30/2021
New Mexico
L 101-94
Home
12/3/2021
UTEP
W 72-69
Away
12/6/2021
New Mexico
W 78-76
Away
12/11/2021
Loyola Marymount (CA)
-
Away
12/15/2021
Washington State
-
Away
12/18/2021
Northern New Mexico
-
Home
12/20/2021
Texas-Permian Basin
-
Home
12/30/2021
Seattle U
-
Away
1/1/2022
Chicago State
-
Home