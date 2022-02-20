Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Pacific (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

How to Watch Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Pacific (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pacific (CA) Tigers (7-18, 2-8 WCC) take a four-game slide into a home matchup with the Loyola Marymount Lions (9-15, 2-10 WCC), losers of eight straight. The contest starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

How to Watch Pacific (CA) vs. Loyola Marymount (CA)

Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Saturday, February 19, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Arena: Alex G. Spanos Center

Alex G. Spanos Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Pacific (CA) -1 136 points

Key Stats for Pacific (CA) vs. Loyola Marymount (CA)

The 65 points per game the Tigers record are 9.3 fewer points than the Lions allow (74.3).

The Lions' 68.6 points per game are only 1.8 fewer points than the 70.4 the Tigers give up.

The Tigers are shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points lower than the 47.4% the Lions allow to opponents.

Pacific (CA) Players to Watch

Alphonso Anderson is tops on the Tigers with 11.4 points per contest and 6.6 rebounds, while also averaging 1.9 assists.

Jeremiah Bailey is posting 10.5 points, 1.3 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Pierre Crockrell II leads the Tigers at 4 assists per contest, while also putting up 2.4 rebounds and 7.1 points.

Nicquel Blake posts 8.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 44.2% from the field.

Jordan Bell is posting 3.7 points, 0.8 assists and 4 rebounds per game.

Loyola Marymount (CA) Players to Watch