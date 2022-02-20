Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Pacific (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

How to Watch Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Pacific (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pacific (CA) Tigers (7-18, 2-8 WCC) take a four-game slide into a home matchup with the Loyola Marymount Lions (9-15, 2-10 WCC), losers of eight straight. The contest starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022.
How to Watch Pacific (CA) vs. Loyola Marymount (CA)
- Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: Alex G. Spanos Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Pacific (CA)
-1
136 points
Key Stats for Pacific (CA) vs. Loyola Marymount (CA)
- The 65 points per game the Tigers record are 9.3 fewer points than the Lions allow (74.3).
- The Lions' 68.6 points per game are only 1.8 fewer points than the 70.4 the Tigers give up.
- The Tigers are shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points lower than the 47.4% the Lions allow to opponents.
Pacific (CA) Players to Watch
- Alphonso Anderson is tops on the Tigers with 11.4 points per contest and 6.6 rebounds, while also averaging 1.9 assists.
- Jeremiah Bailey is posting 10.5 points, 1.3 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game.
- Pierre Crockrell II leads the Tigers at 4 assists per contest, while also putting up 2.4 rebounds and 7.1 points.
- Nicquel Blake posts 8.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 44.2% from the field.
- Jordan Bell is posting 3.7 points, 0.8 assists and 4 rebounds per game.
Loyola Marymount (CA) Players to Watch
- Eli Scott leads the Lions in scoring (17.1 points per game), rebounding (6.6) and assists (3.3), shooting 51.9% from the floor. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Joe Quintana gets the Lions 12 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He also posts 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Keli Leaupepe gets the Lions 9.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- The Lions get 8.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Cameron Shelton.
- Dameone Douglas is averaging 10.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, making 56.7% of his shots from the floor.
