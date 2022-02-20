Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Pacific (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Pacific (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 27, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson (22) shoots the ball against Loyola Marymount Lions guard Jalin Anderson (12) and guard Eli Scott (0) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 89-55. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Pacific (CA) Tigers (7-18, 2-8 WCC) take a four-game slide into a home matchup with the Loyola Marymount Lions (9-15, 2-10 WCC), losers of eight straight. The contest starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

How to Watch Pacific (CA) vs. Loyola Marymount (CA)

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: Stadium
  • Arena: Alex G. Spanos Center
Pacific (CA) vs Loyola Marymount (CA) Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Pacific (CA)

-1

136 points

Key Stats for Pacific (CA) vs. Loyola Marymount (CA)

  • The 65 points per game the Tigers record are 9.3 fewer points than the Lions allow (74.3).
  • The Lions' 68.6 points per game are only 1.8 fewer points than the 70.4 the Tigers give up.
  • The Tigers are shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points lower than the 47.4% the Lions allow to opponents.

Pacific (CA) Players to Watch

  • Alphonso Anderson is tops on the Tigers with 11.4 points per contest and 6.6 rebounds, while also averaging 1.9 assists.
  • Jeremiah Bailey is posting 10.5 points, 1.3 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game.
  • Pierre Crockrell II leads the Tigers at 4 assists per contest, while also putting up 2.4 rebounds and 7.1 points.
  • Nicquel Blake posts 8.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 44.2% from the field.
  • Jordan Bell is posting 3.7 points, 0.8 assists and 4 rebounds per game.

Loyola Marymount (CA) Players to Watch

  • Eli Scott leads the Lions in scoring (17.1 points per game), rebounding (6.6) and assists (3.3), shooting 51.9% from the floor. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Joe Quintana gets the Lions 12 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He also posts 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Keli Leaupepe gets the Lions 9.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • The Lions get 8.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Cameron Shelton.
  • Dameone Douglas is averaging 10.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, making 56.7% of his shots from the floor.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Loyola Marymount at Pacific

TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
