The Loyola Marymount Lions (9-17, 2-12 WCC) will try to break a 10-game losing streak when they host the Pacific (CA) Tigers (8-20, 3-10 WCC) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Gersten Pavilion. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Pacific (CA)

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: Gersten Pavilion

Key Stats for Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Pacific (CA)

The Lions put up only 3.4 fewer points per game (68.2) than the Tigers give up (71.6).

The Tigers' 65.5 points per game are 8.3 fewer points than the 73.8 the Lions allow.

The Lions are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Tigers allow to opponents.

The Tigers' 41.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.7 percentage points lower than the Lions have given up to their opponents (47.7%).

Loyola Marymount (CA) Players to Watch

The Lions leader in points, rebounds and assists is Eli Scott, who puts up 16.9 points, 6.6 boards and 3.2 assists per game.

Joe Quintana leads the Lions in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Quintana and Keli Leaupepe lead Loyola Marymount (CA) on the defensive end, with Quintana leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Leaupepe in blocks averaging 0.5 per contest.

Pacific (CA) Players to Watch

Alphonso Anderson puts up 11.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game for the Tigers, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Pierre Crockrell II's assist statline paces Pacific (CA); he racks up 4.1 assists per game.

Luke Avdalovic is the top shooter from distance for the Tigers, hitting 1.7 threes per game.

Pacific (CA)'s leader in steals is Jeremiah Bailey (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Sam Freeman (0.6 per game).

Loyola Marymount (CA) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/10/2022 BYU L 83-82 Home 2/12/2022 Portland L 86-76 Away 2/17/2022 Santa Clara L 84-80 Home 2/19/2022 Pacific (CA) L 69-68 Away 2/24/2022 BYU L 79-59 Away 2/26/2022 Pacific (CA) - Home

Pacific (CA) Schedule