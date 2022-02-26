How to Watch Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Pacific (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Loyola Marymount Lions (9-17, 2-12 WCC) will try to break a 10-game losing streak when they host the Pacific (CA) Tigers (8-20, 3-10 WCC) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Gersten Pavilion. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Pacific (CA)
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Arena: Gersten Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Pacific (CA)
- The Lions put up only 3.4 fewer points per game (68.2) than the Tigers give up (71.6).
- The Tigers' 65.5 points per game are 8.3 fewer points than the 73.8 the Lions allow.
- The Lions are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Tigers allow to opponents.
- The Tigers' 41.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.7 percentage points lower than the Lions have given up to their opponents (47.7%).
Loyola Marymount (CA) Players to Watch
- The Lions leader in points, rebounds and assists is Eli Scott, who puts up 16.9 points, 6.6 boards and 3.2 assists per game.
- Joe Quintana leads the Lions in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Quintana and Keli Leaupepe lead Loyola Marymount (CA) on the defensive end, with Quintana leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Leaupepe in blocks averaging 0.5 per contest.
Pacific (CA) Players to Watch
- Alphonso Anderson puts up 11.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game for the Tigers, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Pierre Crockrell II's assist statline paces Pacific (CA); he racks up 4.1 assists per game.
- Luke Avdalovic is the top shooter from distance for the Tigers, hitting 1.7 threes per game.
- Pacific (CA)'s leader in steals is Jeremiah Bailey (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Sam Freeman (0.6 per game).
Loyola Marymount (CA) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/10/2022
BYU
L 83-82
Home
2/12/2022
Portland
L 86-76
Away
2/17/2022
Santa Clara
L 84-80
Home
2/19/2022
Pacific (CA)
L 69-68
Away
2/24/2022
BYU
L 79-59
Away
2/26/2022
Pacific (CA)
-
Home
Pacific (CA) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/10/2022
Gonzaga
L 89-51
Away
2/12/2022
San Diego
L 60-54
Away
2/19/2022
Loyola Marymount (CA)
W 69-68
Home
2/21/2022
San Francisco
L 104-71
Home
2/24/2022
Portland
L 75-69
Home
2/26/2022
Loyola Marymount (CA)
-
Away
How To Watch
February
26
2022
Pacific at Loyola Marymount
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)