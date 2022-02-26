Skip to main content

How to Watch Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Pacific (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 27, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson (22) shoots the ball against Loyola Marymount Lions guard Jalin Anderson (12) and guard Eli Scott (0) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 89-55. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 27, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson (22) shoots the ball against Loyola Marymount Lions guard Jalin Anderson (12) and guard Eli Scott (0) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 89-55. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Loyola Marymount Lions (9-17, 2-12 WCC) will try to break a 10-game losing streak when they host the Pacific (CA) Tigers (8-20, 3-10 WCC) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Gersten Pavilion. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Pacific (CA)

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
  • Arena: Gersten Pavilion
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Pacific (CA)

  • The Lions put up only 3.4 fewer points per game (68.2) than the Tigers give up (71.6).
  • The Tigers' 65.5 points per game are 8.3 fewer points than the 73.8 the Lions allow.
  • The Lions are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • The Tigers' 41.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.7 percentage points lower than the Lions have given up to their opponents (47.7%).

Loyola Marymount (CA) Players to Watch

  • The Lions leader in points, rebounds and assists is Eli Scott, who puts up 16.9 points, 6.6 boards and 3.2 assists per game.
  • Joe Quintana leads the Lions in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Quintana and Keli Leaupepe lead Loyola Marymount (CA) on the defensive end, with Quintana leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Leaupepe in blocks averaging 0.5 per contest.

Pacific (CA) Players to Watch

  • Alphonso Anderson puts up 11.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game for the Tigers, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
  • Pierre Crockrell II's assist statline paces Pacific (CA); he racks up 4.1 assists per game.
  • Luke Avdalovic is the top shooter from distance for the Tigers, hitting 1.7 threes per game.
  • Pacific (CA)'s leader in steals is Jeremiah Bailey (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Sam Freeman (0.6 per game).

Loyola Marymount (CA) Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/10/2022

BYU

L 83-82

Home

2/12/2022

Portland

L 86-76

Away

2/17/2022

Santa Clara

L 84-80

Home

2/19/2022

Pacific (CA)

L 69-68

Away

2/24/2022

BYU

L 79-59

Away

2/26/2022

Pacific (CA)

-

Home

Pacific (CA) Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/10/2022

Gonzaga

L 89-51

Away

2/12/2022

San Diego

L 60-54

Away

2/19/2022

Loyola Marymount (CA)

W 69-68

Home

2/21/2022

San Francisco

L 104-71

Home

2/24/2022

Portland

L 75-69

Home

2/26/2022

Loyola Marymount (CA)

-

Away

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Pacific at Loyola Marymount

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17763082
NBA

How to Watch Kings at Nuggets

By Ben Macaluso
2 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) shoots the ball over Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) in the second overtime at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) dribbles as New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) is fouled by Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) shoots the ball over Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) shoots the ball over Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) is fouled by Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Former NBA player and NBA Hall of Fame member Bill Walton dances with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland during the NBA All-Star practice at Wolstein Center. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy