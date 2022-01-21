Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

How to Watch Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Hunter Sallis (10) shoots the ball against Pepperdine Waves guard Houston Mallette (0) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Pepperdine Waves (6-13, 0-4 WCC) will visit the Loyola Marymount Lions (8-7, 1-2 WCC) after losing eight road games in a row. The contest begins at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

How to Watch Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Pepperdine

Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022

Thursday, January 20, 2022 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest Arena: Gersten Pavilion

Gersten Pavilion

Key Stats for Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Pepperdine

The 68.9 points per game the Lions average are 6.7 fewer points than the Waves give up (75.6).

The Waves' 69.2 points per game are just 1.3 fewer points than the 70.5 the Lions allow to opponents.

This season, the Lions have a 46% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% higher than the 45.5% of shots the Waves' opponents have made.

The Waves are shooting 41.3% from the field, 2.6% lower than the 43.9% the Lions' opponents have shot this season.

Loyola Marymount (CA) Players to Watch

The Lions leader in points, rebounds and assists is Eli Scott, who averages 16.5 points, 6.7 boards and 3.5 assists per game.

Joe Quintana makes more threes per game than any other member of the Lions, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of three per contest.

Quintana and Dameone Douglas lead Loyola Marymount (CA) on the defensive end, with Quintana leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Douglas in blocks averaging 0.5 per contest.

Pepperdine Players to Watch

Jan Zidek puts up 12.9 points per game to be the top scorer for the Waves.

Pepperdine's leader in rebounds is Keith Fisher III with 5.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Mike Mitchell Jr. with 4.8 per game.

Houston Mallette is reliable from three-point range and leads the Waves with 2.2 made threes per game.

Pepperdine's leader in steals is Mitchell (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Victor Ohia Obioha (0.6 per game).

Loyola Marymount (CA) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/18/2021 Nevada L 68-63 Away 12/21/2021 Bellarmine W 71-57 Away 1/13/2022 San Francisco L 97-73 Away 1/15/2022 San Diego L 70-65 Away 1/17/2022 Portland W 70-58 Home 1/20/2022 Pepperdine - Home 1/22/2022 Saint Mary's (CA) - Home 1/27/2022 Gonzaga - Away 1/29/2022 San Diego - Home 2/3/2022 Santa Clara - Away 2/5/2022 Saint Mary's (CA) - Away

Pepperdine Schedule