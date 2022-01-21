Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Hunter Sallis (10) shoots the ball against Pepperdine Waves guard Houston Mallette (0) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 8, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Hunter Sallis (10) shoots the ball against Pepperdine Waves guard Houston Mallette (0) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Pepperdine Waves (6-13, 0-4 WCC) will visit the Loyola Marymount Lions (8-7, 1-2 WCC) after losing eight road games in a row. The contest begins at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

How to Watch Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Pepperdine

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022
  • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
  • Arena: Gersten Pavilion
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Pepperdine

  • The 68.9 points per game the Lions average are 6.7 fewer points than the Waves give up (75.6).
  • The Waves' 69.2 points per game are just 1.3 fewer points than the 70.5 the Lions allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Lions have a 46% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% higher than the 45.5% of shots the Waves' opponents have made.
  • The Waves are shooting 41.3% from the field, 2.6% lower than the 43.9% the Lions' opponents have shot this season.

Loyola Marymount (CA) Players to Watch

  • The Lions leader in points, rebounds and assists is Eli Scott, who averages 16.5 points, 6.7 boards and 3.5 assists per game.
  • Joe Quintana makes more threes per game than any other member of the Lions, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of three per contest.
  • Quintana and Dameone Douglas lead Loyola Marymount (CA) on the defensive end, with Quintana leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Douglas in blocks averaging 0.5 per contest.

Pepperdine Players to Watch

  • Jan Zidek puts up 12.9 points per game to be the top scorer for the Waves.
  • Pepperdine's leader in rebounds is Keith Fisher III with 5.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Mike Mitchell Jr. with 4.8 per game.
  • Houston Mallette is reliable from three-point range and leads the Waves with 2.2 made threes per game.
  • Pepperdine's leader in steals is Mitchell (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Victor Ohia Obioha (0.6 per game).

Loyola Marymount (CA) Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/18/2021

Nevada

L 68-63

Away

12/21/2021

Bellarmine

W 71-57

Away

1/13/2022

San Francisco

L 97-73

Away

1/15/2022

San Diego

L 70-65

Away

1/17/2022

Portland

W 70-58

Home

1/20/2022

Pepperdine

-

Home

1/22/2022

Saint Mary's (CA)

-

Home

1/27/2022

Gonzaga

-

Away

1/29/2022

San Diego

-

Home

2/3/2022

Santa Clara

-

Away

2/5/2022

Saint Mary's (CA)

-

Away

Pepperdine Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/23/2021

Westmont

W 96-69

Home

1/8/2022

Gonzaga

L 117-83

Away

1/10/2022

San Diego

L 72-62

Home

1/13/2022

Saint Mary's (CA)

L 77-62

Home

1/15/2022

Portland

L 82-63

Home

1/20/2022

Loyola Marymount (CA)

-

Away

1/22/2022

San Francisco

-

Home

1/27/2022

San Diego

-

Away

1/29/2022

Saint Mary's (CA)

-

Away

2/3/2022

Gonzaga

-

Home

2/5/2022

Pacific (CA)

-

Home

How To Watch

January
20
2022

Pepperdine at Loyola Marymount

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 27, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon State Beavers forward Warith Alatishe (10) drives against Loyola-Chicago Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson (1) in the second half during the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Washington at Oregon State

40 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies guard Daejon Davis (11) and guard PJ Fuller (4) react during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Washington defeated Stanford 67-64. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Washington vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

40 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies guard Daejon Davis (11) and guard PJ Fuller (4) react during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Washington defeated Stanford 67-64. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oregon State vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

40 minutes ago
stanford basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Arizona at Stanford

1 hour ago
Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions guard Joe Quintana (2) shoots the ball over Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) in the second half at Orleans Arena. St. Mary's won 52-47. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Pepperdine at Loyola Marymount

1 hour ago
Jan 8, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Hunter Sallis (10) shoots the ball against Pepperdine Waves guard Houston Mallette (0) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Pepperdine vs. Loyola Marymount (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 8, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Hunter Sallis (10) shoots the ball against Pepperdine Waves guard Houston Mallette (0) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 8, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) celebrates with guard Johnny Juzang (3) in the final seconds of the game against the California Golden Bears during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Utah vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 13, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Harrison Ingram (55) shoots the ball against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Stanford vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy