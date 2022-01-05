How to Watch Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Portland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Loyola Marymount Lions (7-5, 0-0 WCC) are at home in WCC action against the Portland Pilots (9-6, 0-0 WCC) on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Portland
- Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: Gersten Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Portland
- The Lions score just 3.3 fewer points per game (68.8) than the Pilots give up (72.1).
- The Pilots' 74.9 points per game are 5.5 more points than the 69.4 the Lions allow.
- The Lions make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Pilots have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
- The Pilots' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).
Loyola Marymount (CA) Players to Watch
- The Lions leader in points, rebounds and assists is Eli Scott, who averages 15.6 points, 6.7 boards and 3.8 assists per game.
- Joe Quintana makes more threes per game than any other member of the Lions, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.3 per contest.
- Quintana is Loyola Marymount (CA)'s leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Keli Leaupepe leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.
Portland Players to Watch
- Tyler Robertson puts up 15.6 points and six rebounds per game for the Pilots, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Michael Meadows' assist statline leads Portland; he dishes out 3.9 assists per game.
- Robertson is consistent from three-point range and leads the Pilots with 2.2 made threes per game.
- Portland's leader in steals is Meadows (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Kristian Sjolund (0.5 per game).
Loyola Marymount (CA) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
Long Beach State
W 77-74
Away
12/7/2021
Tulsa
W 60-55
Away
12/11/2021
New Mexico State
L 63-58
Home
12/18/2021
Nevada
L 68-63
Away
12/21/2021
Bellarmine
W 71-57
Away
1/6/2022
Portland
-
Home
1/8/2022
Pacific (CA)
-
Away
1/13/2022
San Francisco
-
Away
1/15/2022
San Diego
-
Away
1/20/2022
Pepperdine
-
Home
1/22/2022
Saint Mary's (CA)
-
Home
Portland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/13/2021
Cal Poly
W 78-77
Home
12/15/2021
Oregon
L 96-71
Away
12/17/2021
San Jose State
L 90-78
Home
12/19/2021
Montana State
L 61-59
Away
12/22/2021
UC Davis
W 65-60
Away
1/6/2022
Loyola Marymount (CA)
-
Away
1/8/2022
Santa Clara
-
Home
1/13/2022
San Diego
-
Away
1/15/2022
Pepperdine
-
Away
1/20/2022
San Francisco
-
Home
1/22/2022
BYU
-
Away