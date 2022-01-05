Skip to main content
    January 5, 2022

    How to Watch Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Portland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 15, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Portland Pilots player Tyler Robertson (2) drives to the basket against Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

    The Loyola Marymount Lions (7-5, 0-0 WCC) are at home in WCC action against the Portland Pilots (9-6, 0-0 WCC) on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Portland

    Key Stats for Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Portland

    • The Lions score just 3.3 fewer points per game (68.8) than the Pilots give up (72.1).
    • The Pilots' 74.9 points per game are 5.5 more points than the 69.4 the Lions allow.
    • The Lions make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Pilots have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
    • The Pilots' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).

    Loyola Marymount (CA) Players to Watch

    • The Lions leader in points, rebounds and assists is Eli Scott, who averages 15.6 points, 6.7 boards and 3.8 assists per game.
    • Joe Quintana makes more threes per game than any other member of the Lions, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.3 per contest.
    • Quintana is Loyola Marymount (CA)'s leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Keli Leaupepe leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.

    Portland Players to Watch

    • Tyler Robertson puts up 15.6 points and six rebounds per game for the Pilots, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
    • Michael Meadows' assist statline leads Portland; he dishes out 3.9 assists per game.
    • Robertson is consistent from three-point range and leads the Pilots with 2.2 made threes per game.
    • Portland's leader in steals is Meadows (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Kristian Sjolund (0.5 per game).

    Loyola Marymount (CA) Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/4/2021

    Long Beach State

    W 77-74

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Tulsa

    W 60-55

    Away

    12/11/2021

    New Mexico State

    L 63-58

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Nevada

    L 68-63

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Bellarmine

    W 71-57

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Portland

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Pacific (CA)

    -

    Away

    1/13/2022

    San Francisco

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    San Diego

    -

    Away

    1/20/2022

    Pepperdine

    -

    Home

    1/22/2022

    Saint Mary's (CA)

    -

    Home

    Portland Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/13/2021

    Cal Poly

    W 78-77

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Oregon

    L 96-71

    Away

    12/17/2021

    San Jose State

    L 90-78

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Montana State

    L 61-59

    Away

    12/22/2021

    UC Davis

    W 65-60

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Loyola Marymount (CA)

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Santa Clara

    -

    Home

    1/13/2022

    San Diego

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Pepperdine

    -

    Away

    1/20/2022

    San Francisco

    -

    Home

    1/22/2022

    BYU

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    January
    6
    2022

    Portland at Loyola Marymount

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
