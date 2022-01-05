How to Watch Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Portland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 15, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Portland Pilots player Tyler Robertson (2) drives to the basket against Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Loyola Marymount Lions (7-5, 0-0 WCC) are at home in WCC action against the Portland Pilots (9-6, 0-0 WCC) on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Portland

Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022

Thursday, January 6, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Arena: Gersten Pavilion

Gersten Pavilion

Key Stats for Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Portland

The Lions score just 3.3 fewer points per game (68.8) than the Pilots give up (72.1).

The Pilots' 74.9 points per game are 5.5 more points than the 69.4 the Lions allow.

The Lions make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Pilots have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

The Pilots' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).

Loyola Marymount (CA) Players to Watch

The Lions leader in points, rebounds and assists is Eli Scott, who averages 15.6 points, 6.7 boards and 3.8 assists per game.

Joe Quintana makes more threes per game than any other member of the Lions, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.3 per contest.

Quintana is Loyola Marymount (CA)'s leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Keli Leaupepe leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.

Portland Players to Watch

Tyler Robertson puts up 15.6 points and six rebounds per game for the Pilots, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Michael Meadows' assist statline leads Portland; he dishes out 3.9 assists per game.

Robertson is consistent from three-point range and leads the Pilots with 2.2 made threes per game.

Portland's leader in steals is Meadows (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Kristian Sjolund (0.5 per game).

Loyola Marymount (CA) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/4/2021 Long Beach State W 77-74 Away 12/7/2021 Tulsa W 60-55 Away 12/11/2021 New Mexico State L 63-58 Home 12/18/2021 Nevada L 68-63 Away 12/21/2021 Bellarmine W 71-57 Away 1/6/2022 Portland - Home 1/8/2022 Pacific (CA) - Away 1/13/2022 San Francisco - Away 1/15/2022 San Diego - Away 1/20/2022 Pepperdine - Home 1/22/2022 Saint Mary's (CA) - Home

Portland Schedule