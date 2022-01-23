Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) shoots the ball over St. Mary's Gaels forward Dan Fotu (42) in the second half at Orleans Arena. St. Mary's won 52-47. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Saint Mary's Gaels (14-4, 2-1 WCC) visit the Loyola Marymount Lions (9-7, 2-2 WCC) in a matchup of WCC rivals at Gersten Pavilion, tipping off at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

How to Watch Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

Key Stats for Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

  • The Gaels score 68.1 points per game, just 3.0 fewer points than the 71.1 the Lions allow.
  • The Lions' 69.9 points per game are 11.5 more points than the 58.4 the Gaels allow to opponents.
  • The Gaels make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (44.0%).
  • The Lions' 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Gaels have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

  • The Gaels scoring leader is Matthias Tass, who averages 12.4 per contest to go with 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
  • Kyle Bowen leads Saint Mary's (CA) in rebounding, averaging 6.7 per game, while Tommy Kuhse leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.1 in each contest.
  • Alex Ducas leads the Gaels in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Saint Mary's (CA) steals leader is Logan Johnson, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Tass, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Loyola Marymount (CA) Players to Watch

  • Eli Scott is at the top of nearly all of the Lions' leaderboards by collecting 17.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.
  • Joe Quintana is the most prolific from distance for the Lions, hitting 3.2 threes per game.
  • Loyola Marymount (CA)'s leader in steals is Quintana (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Keli Leaupepe (0.6 per game).

Saint Mary's (CA) Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/22/2021

Missouri State

W 75-58

Home

12/28/2021

Yale

W 87-60

Home

1/8/2022

BYU

L 52-43

Away

1/13/2022

Pepperdine

W 77-62

Away

1/20/2022

Santa Clara

W 73-65

Home

1/22/2022

Loyola Marymount (CA)

-

Away

1/27/2022

San Francisco

-

Away

1/29/2022

Pepperdine

-

Home

2/3/2022

Portland

-

Away

2/5/2022

Loyola Marymount (CA)

-

Home

2/8/2022

Santa Clara

-

Away

Loyola Marymount (CA) Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/21/2021

Bellarmine

W 71-57

Away

1/13/2022

San Francisco

L 97-73

Away

1/15/2022

San Diego

L 70-65

Away

1/17/2022

Portland

W 70-58

Home

1/20/2022

Pepperdine

W 85-80

Home

1/22/2022

Saint Mary's (CA)

-

Home

1/27/2022

Gonzaga

-

Away

1/29/2022

San Diego

-

Home

2/3/2022

Santa Clara

-

Away

2/5/2022

Saint Mary's (CA)

-

Away

2/10/2022

BYU

-

Home

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Saint Mary's at Loyola Marymount

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

