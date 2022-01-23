Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saint Mary's Gaels (14-4, 2-1 WCC) visit the Loyola Marymount Lions (9-7, 2-2 WCC) in a matchup of WCC rivals at Gersten Pavilion, tipping off at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Gersten Pavilion
Key Stats for Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Saint Mary's (CA)
- The Gaels score 68.1 points per game, just 3.0 fewer points than the 71.1 the Lions allow.
- The Lions' 69.9 points per game are 11.5 more points than the 58.4 the Gaels allow to opponents.
- The Gaels make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (44.0%).
- The Lions' 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Gaels have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch
- The Gaels scoring leader is Matthias Tass, who averages 12.4 per contest to go with 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
- Kyle Bowen leads Saint Mary's (CA) in rebounding, averaging 6.7 per game, while Tommy Kuhse leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.1 in each contest.
- Alex Ducas leads the Gaels in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Saint Mary's (CA) steals leader is Logan Johnson, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Tass, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.
Loyola Marymount (CA) Players to Watch
- Eli Scott is at the top of nearly all of the Lions' leaderboards by collecting 17.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.
- Joe Quintana is the most prolific from distance for the Lions, hitting 3.2 threes per game.
- Loyola Marymount (CA)'s leader in steals is Quintana (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Keli Leaupepe (0.6 per game).
Saint Mary's (CA) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/22/2021
Missouri State
W 75-58
Home
12/28/2021
Yale
W 87-60
Home
1/8/2022
BYU
L 52-43
Away
1/13/2022
Pepperdine
W 77-62
Away
1/20/2022
Santa Clara
W 73-65
Home
1/22/2022
Loyola Marymount (CA)
-
Away
1/27/2022
San Francisco
-
Away
1/29/2022
Pepperdine
-
Home
2/3/2022
Portland
-
Away
2/5/2022
Loyola Marymount (CA)
-
Home
2/8/2022
Santa Clara
-
Away
Loyola Marymount (CA) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/21/2021
Bellarmine
W 71-57
Away
1/13/2022
San Francisco
L 97-73
Away
1/15/2022
San Diego
L 70-65
Away
1/17/2022
Portland
W 70-58
Home
1/20/2022
Pepperdine
W 85-80
Home
1/22/2022
Saint Mary's (CA)
-
Home
1/27/2022
Gonzaga
-
Away
1/29/2022
San Diego
-
Home
2/3/2022
Santa Clara
-
Away
2/5/2022
Saint Mary's (CA)
-
Away
2/10/2022
BYU
-
Home