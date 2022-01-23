Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) shoots the ball over St. Mary's Gaels forward Dan Fotu (42) in the second half at Orleans Arena. St. Mary's won 52-47. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Saint Mary's Gaels (14-4, 2-1 WCC) visit the Loyola Marymount Lions (9-7, 2-2 WCC) in a matchup of WCC rivals at Gersten Pavilion, tipping off at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

How to Watch Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Gersten Pavilion

Gersten Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

The Gaels score 68.1 points per game, just 3.0 fewer points than the 71.1 the Lions allow.

The Lions' 69.9 points per game are 11.5 more points than the 58.4 the Gaels allow to opponents.

The Gaels make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (44.0%).

The Lions' 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Gaels have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

The Gaels scoring leader is Matthias Tass, who averages 12.4 per contest to go with 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Kyle Bowen leads Saint Mary's (CA) in rebounding, averaging 6.7 per game, while Tommy Kuhse leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.1 in each contest.

Alex Ducas leads the Gaels in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Saint Mary's (CA) steals leader is Logan Johnson, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Tass, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Loyola Marymount (CA) Players to Watch

Eli Scott is at the top of nearly all of the Lions' leaderboards by collecting 17.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

Joe Quintana is the most prolific from distance for the Lions, hitting 3.2 threes per game.

Loyola Marymount (CA)'s leader in steals is Quintana (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Keli Leaupepe (0.6 per game).

Saint Mary's (CA) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/22/2021 Missouri State W 75-58 Home 12/28/2021 Yale W 87-60 Home 1/8/2022 BYU L 52-43 Away 1/13/2022 Pepperdine W 77-62 Away 1/20/2022 Santa Clara W 73-65 Home 1/22/2022 Loyola Marymount (CA) - Away 1/27/2022 San Francisco - Away 1/29/2022 Pepperdine - Home 2/3/2022 Portland - Away 2/5/2022 Loyola Marymount (CA) - Home 2/8/2022 Santa Clara - Away

Loyola Marymount (CA) Schedule