Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. San Diego: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. San Diego: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions guard Joe Quintana (2) shoots the ball over Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) in the second half at Orleans Arena. St. Mary's won 52-47. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Loyola Marymount Lions (9-9, 2-4 WCC) are at home in WCC action against the San Diego Toreros (12-9, 5-3 WCC) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. San Diego

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Arena: Gersten Pavilion

Gersten Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. San Diego

The 68 points per game the Lions score are just 4.2 more points than the Toreros give up (63.8).

The Toreros' 68.1 points per game are just 4.7 fewer points than the 72.8 the Lions allow.

The Lions make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Toreros have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).

The Toreros' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is two percentage points lower than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).

Loyola Marymount (CA) Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Lions is Eli Scott, who tallies 16.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

Joe Quintana leads the Lions in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Loyola Marymount (CA) steals leader is Quintana, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Keli Leaupepe, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.

San Diego Players to Watch

Marcellus Earlington puts up 13.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game for the Toreros, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.

Bryce Monroe's assist statline leads San Diego; he records 2.2 assists per game.

Earlington is reliable from three-point range and leads the Toreros with 1.4 made threes per game.

San Diego's leader in steals is Wayne McKinney III (0.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Terrell Brown (2.5 per game).

Loyola Marymount (CA) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/15/2022 San Diego L 70-65 Away 1/17/2022 Portland W 70-58 Home 1/20/2022 Pepperdine W 85-80 Home 1/22/2022 Saint Mary's (CA) L 83-51 Home 1/27/2022 Gonzaga L 89-55 Away 1/29/2022 San Diego - Home 2/3/2022 Santa Clara - Away 2/5/2022 Saint Mary's (CA) - Away 2/10/2022 BYU - Home 2/12/2022 Portland - Away 2/17/2022 Santa Clara - Home

San Diego Schedule