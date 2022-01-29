Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. San Diego: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. San Diego: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions guard Joe Quintana (2) shoots the ball over Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) in the second half at Orleans Arena. St. Mary's won 52-47. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports



The Loyola Marymount Lions (9-9, 2-4 WCC) are at home in WCC action against the San Diego Toreros (12-9, 5-3 WCC) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. San Diego

Key Stats for Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. San Diego

  • The 68 points per game the Lions score are just 4.2 more points than the Toreros give up (63.8).
  • The Toreros' 68.1 points per game are just 4.7 fewer points than the 72.8 the Lions allow.
  • The Lions make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Toreros have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).
  • The Toreros' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is two percentage points lower than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).

Loyola Marymount (CA) Players to Watch

  • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Lions is Eli Scott, who tallies 16.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.
  • Joe Quintana leads the Lions in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Loyola Marymount (CA) steals leader is Quintana, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Keli Leaupepe, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.

San Diego Players to Watch

  • Marcellus Earlington puts up 13.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game for the Toreros, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
  • Bryce Monroe's assist statline leads San Diego; he records 2.2 assists per game.
  • Earlington is reliable from three-point range and leads the Toreros with 1.4 made threes per game.
  • San Diego's leader in steals is Wayne McKinney III (0.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Terrell Brown (2.5 per game).

Loyola Marymount (CA) Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/15/2022

San Diego

L 70-65

Away

1/17/2022

Portland

W 70-58

Home

1/20/2022

Pepperdine

W 85-80

Home

1/22/2022

Saint Mary's (CA)

L 83-51

Home

1/27/2022

Gonzaga

L 89-55

Away

1/29/2022

San Diego

-

Home

2/3/2022

Santa Clara

-

Away

2/5/2022

Saint Mary's (CA)

-

Away

2/10/2022

BYU

-

Home

2/12/2022

Portland

-

Away

2/17/2022

Santa Clara

-

Home

San Diego Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/15/2022

Loyola Marymount (CA)

W 70-65

Home

1/20/2022

BYU

L 79-71

Away

1/22/2022

Pacific (CA)

W 73-65

Away

1/24/2022

Santa Clara

L 78-74

Away

1/27/2022

Pepperdine

W 64-56

Home

1/29/2022

Loyola Marymount (CA)

-

Away

2/3/2022

Gonzaga

-

Home

2/5/2022

Santa Clara

-

Home

2/10/2022

Saint Mary's (CA)

-

Away

2/12/2022

Pacific (CA)

-

Home

2/17/2022

Portland

-

Away

How To Watch

January
29
2022

San Diego at Loyola Marymount

TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

