Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) shoots the ball over St. Mary's Gaels forward Dan Fotu (42) in the second half at Orleans Arena. St. Mary's won 52-47. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-4) hit the court against the Loyola Marymount Lions (5-3) on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Tulsa vs. Loyola Marymount (CA)

Game Day: Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Tuesday, December 7, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Donald W. Reynolds Center

Key Stats for Tulsa vs. Loyola Marymount (CA)

The 69.3 points per game the Golden Hurricane record are the same as the Lions give up.

The Lions score an average of 71.6 points per game, only 3.1 more points than the 68.5 the Golden Hurricane give up.

The Golden Hurricane make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points lower than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).

Tulsa Players to Watch

Jeriah Horne is tops on his squad in both points (18.9) and rebounds (7.3) per game, and also averages 1.1 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Sam Griffin averages 15.8 points, 1.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 43.2% from the floor and 34.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Darien Jackson puts up 8.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Rey Idowu puts up 7.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Anthony Pritchard paces the Golden Hurricane at 2.6 assists per contest, while also posting 2.5 rebounds and 3.3 points.

Loyola Marymount (CA) Players to Watch