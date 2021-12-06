Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Tulsa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) shoots the ball over St. Mary's Gaels forward Dan Fotu (42) in the second half at Orleans Arena. St. Mary's won 52-47. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) shoots the ball over St. Mary's Gaels forward Dan Fotu (42) in the second half at Orleans Arena. St. Mary's won 52-47. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-4) hit the court against the Loyola Marymount Lions (5-3) on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Tulsa vs. Loyola Marymount (CA)

    Key Stats for Tulsa vs. Loyola Marymount (CA)

    • The 69.3 points per game the Golden Hurricane record are the same as the Lions give up.
    • The Lions score an average of 71.6 points per game, only 3.1 more points than the 68.5 the Golden Hurricane give up.
    • The Golden Hurricane make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points lower than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).

    Tulsa Players to Watch

    • Jeriah Horne is tops on his squad in both points (18.9) and rebounds (7.3) per game, and also averages 1.1 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
    • Sam Griffin averages 15.8 points, 1.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 43.2% from the floor and 34.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Darien Jackson puts up 8.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Rey Idowu puts up 7.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Anthony Pritchard paces the Golden Hurricane at 2.6 assists per contest, while also posting 2.5 rebounds and 3.3 points.

    Loyola Marymount (CA) Players to Watch

    • Eli Scott tops the Lions in rebounding (6.6 per game) and assists (2.9), and puts up 16.4 points. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Joe Quintana is averaging team highs in points (17.3 per game) and assists (1.8). And he is delivering 2.4 rebounds, making 50.0% of his shots from the field and 48.4% from 3-point range, with 3.8 triples per game.
    • Cameron Shelton is the Lions' top assist man (2.9 per game), and he produces 7.8 points and 2.5 rebounds.
    • Keli Leaupepe is posting 8.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, making 41.4% of his shots from the field and 32.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.
    • Dameone Douglas is averaging 10.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, making 63.2% of his shots from the floor.

    How To Watch

    December
    7
    2021

    Loyola Marymount at Tulsa

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 26, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Eastern Kentucky Colonels forward Michael Moreno (24) shoots the ball over West Virginia Mountaineers forward Isaiah Cottrell (13) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    USC vs. Eastern Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

    28 minutes ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) drives to the basket in the second half as Little Rock Trojans guard guard Jovan Stulic (33) defends at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 93-78. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Arkansas vs. Charlotte: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) shoots the ball over St. Mary's Gaels forward Dan Fotu (42) in the second half at Orleans Arena. St. Mary's won 52-47. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Tulsa vs. Loyola Marymount (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Dec 3, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) is fouled by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Mar 22, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oklahoma Sooners forward Jalen Hill (1) and forward Kur Kuath (52) react during a time out against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Gonzaga Bulldogs won 87-71. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Oklahoma vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Nov 30, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts with Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the first quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Mar 10, 2021; New York, NY, USA; DePaul Blue Demons forward David Jones (32) shoots over Providence Friars center Nate Watson (0) during the second half of a Big East conference tournament game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    DePaul vs. Duquesne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

    34 minutes ago
    Dec 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) dribbles as Washington Wizards guard Aaron Holiday (4) defends during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    34 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) blocks Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shot during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    35 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy