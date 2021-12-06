Publish date:
How to Watch Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Tulsa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-4) hit the court against the Loyola Marymount Lions (5-3) on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Tulsa vs. Loyola Marymount (CA)
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 7, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Donald W. Reynolds Center
- Arena: Donald W. Reynolds Center
Key Stats for Tulsa vs. Loyola Marymount (CA)
- The 69.3 points per game the Golden Hurricane record are the same as the Lions give up.
- The Lions score an average of 71.6 points per game, only 3.1 more points than the 68.5 the Golden Hurricane give up.
- The Golden Hurricane make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points lower than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).
Tulsa Players to Watch
- Jeriah Horne is tops on his squad in both points (18.9) and rebounds (7.3) per game, and also averages 1.1 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Sam Griffin averages 15.8 points, 1.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 43.2% from the floor and 34.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Darien Jackson puts up 8.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Rey Idowu puts up 7.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Anthony Pritchard paces the Golden Hurricane at 2.6 assists per contest, while also posting 2.5 rebounds and 3.3 points.
Loyola Marymount (CA) Players to Watch
- Eli Scott tops the Lions in rebounding (6.6 per game) and assists (2.9), and puts up 16.4 points. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Joe Quintana is averaging team highs in points (17.3 per game) and assists (1.8). And he is delivering 2.4 rebounds, making 50.0% of his shots from the field and 48.4% from 3-point range, with 3.8 triples per game.
- Cameron Shelton is the Lions' top assist man (2.9 per game), and he produces 7.8 points and 2.5 rebounds.
- Keli Leaupepe is posting 8.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, making 41.4% of his shots from the field and 32.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.
- Dameone Douglas is averaging 10.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, making 63.2% of his shots from the floor.
How To Watch
December
7
2021
Loyola Marymount at Tulsa
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Live Stream: FUBOTV