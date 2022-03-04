Skip to main content

How to Watch Loyola Marymount vs. BYU in Men’s Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The BYU Cougars look to advance in today’s WCC Tournament second round against the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The second round of the WCC Tournament features BYU (21-9) and Loyola Marymount (11-17) with the opportunity for one to advance to the quarterfinals. The winner of this game gets to take on a surprisingly good San Francisco team in the quarterfinals with a chance to win the conference tournament this year. The Cougars have always been a strong overall program and expect to win here today, especially after sweeping the season series with a +21 point differential.

How to Watch WCC Tournament, Second Round: Loyola Marymount vs. BYU in Men’s Basketball today:

Game Date: Mar. 4, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Watch WCC Tournament, Second Round: Loyola Marymount vs. BYU in Men's Basketball online with fuboTV

The Cougars ran away with the last game between these two teams (79-59) with offensive balance, every player scoring at least two field goals in the game:

The last time these two teams played the Cougars jumped out to a 17 point lead in the first half and then cruised to a win over the Lions.

Tejon Lucas led the way with 14 points and six assists, with Caleb Lohner (13 points and 11 rebounds), Gideon George (12 points and seven rebounds) and Fousseyni Traore (12 points) pacing the offense.

Every player that entered the game for the Cougars made at least two field goals and scored 5+ points showing the balance in the system.

Every player on the Cougars also had at least 1+ assist and 2+ rebounds, showing how well they can play overall as a team.

For the Lions, they are going to need to get a lot more from their offense. The bench produced seven points in 32 minutes on 1-3 shooting overall. That is not a winning game plan. Alex Merkviladze led the way with 15 points and eight rebounds with Joe Quintana adding 14 points and three rebounds. The two were the best players on the court for the Lions.

Getting a better overall performance from the offense is going to allow them to be more competitive, with the defense also needing to step up.



How To Watch

March
4
2022

WCC Tournament, Second Round: Loyola Marymount vs. BYU in Men's Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Southwest
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
How to Watch Loyola Marymount vs. BYU in Men's Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
