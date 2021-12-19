Nevada hosts Loyola Marymount on Saturday night looking to win its fifth straight game

Nevada got off to a rough start to the year as it won just once in its first five games. Since then, though, the Wolf Pack has won four straight including big wins against George Mason and Washington.

How to Watch Loyola Marymount at Nevada in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

Game Time: 11 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

It has been an impressive turnaround for the Wolf Pack after they looked bad at the beginning of the season, especially their last loss, which was a 102-75 defeat to South Dakota State.

Saturday they will look to stay hot when they host a Loyola Marymount team that is coming off a loss to New Mexico State.

The loss to the Lobos snapped a two-game winning streak for the Lions and dropped their record to 6-4 on the year. It is the third time this year that the Lions had won two games in a row and then lost the next one.

The good news for Lions fans is that they have followed up every loss with a two-game winning streak.

Saturday night will be tough to keep that pattern as Nevada has been playing well and is a good home team.

