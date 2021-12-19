Skip to main content
    •
    December 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Loyola Marymount at Nevada in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nevada hosts Loyola Marymount on Saturday night looking to win its fifth straight game
    Author:

    Nevada got off to a rough start to the year as it won just once in its first five games. Since then, though, the Wolf Pack has won four straight including big wins against George Mason and Washington.

    How to Watch Loyola Marymount at Nevada in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 11 p.m. ET

    TV: CBSSN

    Live stream the Loyola Marymount at Nevada game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    It has been an impressive turnaround for the Wolf Pack after they looked bad at the beginning of the season, especially their last loss, which was a 102-75 defeat to South Dakota State.

    Saturday they will look to stay hot when they host a Loyola Marymount team that is coming off a loss to New Mexico State.

    The loss to the Lobos snapped a two-game winning streak for the Lions and dropped their record to 6-4 on the year. It is the third time this year that the Lions had won two games in a row and then lost the next one.

    The good news for Lions fans is that they have followed up every loss with a two-game winning streak. 

    Saturday night will be tough to keep that pattern as Nevada has been playing well and is a good home team.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Loyola Marymount at Nevada in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
    Time
    11:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    loyola marymount
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Loyola Marymount at Nevada

    58 seconds ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) shoots the ball over St. Mary's Gaels forward Dan Fotu (42) in the second half at Orleans Arena. St. Mary's won 52-47. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    58 seconds ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) shoots the ball over St. Mary's Gaels forward Dan Fotu (42) in the second half at Orleans Arena. St. Mary's won 52-47. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Nevada vs. Loyola Marymount (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    58 seconds ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) looks to pass the puck while being defended by Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Columbus defeated Seattle in overtime 5-4. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Seattle Kraken vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    1 hour ago
    edmonton oilers
    NHL

    How to Watch Oilers at Kraken

    1 hour ago
    Dec 9, 2021; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrates a third period goal against the Boston Bruins at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Edmonton Oilers vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    1 hour ago
    ahl hockey
    AHL Hockey

    How to Watch San Jose Barracuda at San Diego Gulls

    1 hour ago
    Feb 15, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars center Efe Abogidi (0) is called for a charge on his drive against Washington Huskies forward Hameir Wright (13) in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Huskies won 65-63. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Seattle at Washington

    1 hour ago
    Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baylor Bears guard MaCio Teague (31) dribbles as Wisconsin Badgers guard Jonathan Davis (1) pursues during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Baylor at Oregon

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy