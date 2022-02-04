Santa Clara hosts Loyola Marymount on Thursday night looking to win its second straight game.

Santa Clara has been playing some of its best basketball over the last two weeks as it has won three of four including a big upset over BYU. The Broncos' only loss during this stretch was a close 88-85 loss to a good San Francisco team.

How to Watch Loyola Marymount at Santa Clara in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 3, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Santa Clara came back from that loss and beat Pacific on Monday night 81-59. It was an easy win for the Broncos but one they needed after losing to the Dons.

Thursday night they will look to stay hot when they play Loyola Marymount in the first of two meetings with the Lions.

Loyola Marymount will look to pull off the upset on Thursday and snap a three-game losing streak in the process.

The Lions had won two in a row against Portland and Pepperdine, but have since lost to Saint Mary's, Gonzaga, and San Diego.

They are now just 2-5 in the WCC and 9-10 overall. It has been a tough stretch for them, but getting an upset win at Santa Clara would be a highlight of their conference season thus far.

