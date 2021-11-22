Loyola Marymount and SMU both look to bounce back with a win in the consolation game of the Jacksonville Classic in men's college basketball.

The Loyola Marymount men's basketball team had its two-game losing streak snapped Sunday when it was beaten by a good Florida State team. The Lions played the Seminoles tough for the first 12 minutes but couldn't keep up as Florida State went on a run and took a 15-point halftime lead.

How to Watch Loyola Marymount vs SMU Today:

Game Date: Nov. 22, 2021

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

In the end, Loyola Marymount went home with a 28-point loss. The defeat dropped its record to 2–2 on the year. On Monday, it will look to get back on track when it plays an SMU team that got beaten in overtime by Missouri on Sunday.

SMU also had its two-game winning streak snapped with the loss, but Mustangs' game was much different than the Lions' defeat.

SMU led Missouri by 11 points at halftime but slowly let the Tigers come back until they finally tied it was 29 seconds left. The Mustangs went cold in overtime as Missouri took control and came away with a five-point win.

The loss spoiled a great day from Kendric Davis, who scored 29 points for the Mustangs. Davis will look to have another great game on Monday as SMU looks to get a win over LMU in the consolation game.

