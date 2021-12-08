Loyola Marymount goes for its second straight win Tuesday night when it travels to Tulsa.

The Loyola Marymount men's basketball team goes on the road to Tulsa on Tuesday night fresh off a 77–74 win over Long Beach State on Saturday. The win improved the Lions' record to 5–3 on the year and kept them from losing their second straight game.

How to Watch Loyola Marymount at Tulsa in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 7, 2021

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

The Lions are going for their second straight win for the third time this year. They have won two games in a row after each of their losses this year and are looking to extend that pattern with a win over a Tulsa team that is coming off two straight losses.

Tulsa started the year 4–2, but back-to-back losses on the road to Oral Roberts and Boise State have dropped its record to 4–4.

Both losses were by less than 10 points as the Golden Hurricane just hasn't been able to finish the job.

On Tuesday, they will aim to halt their losing streak in their return to their home arena.

