How to Watch Loyola (Md.) at Colgate in Men's College Basketball

Colgate (7–10) will host Loyola Maryland (12–7) on Monday evening in a Patriot League men's basketball contest.

Game Date: Jan. 24, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Despite being under .500 on the year, Colgate is 3–1 in conference play and has won three in a row, including Wednesday's 75–56 win over Bucknell. All three of the wins on this streak have come by double figures.

Against Bucknell, Ryan Moffatt led the team in scoring with 17 points on 6-for-9 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds. Nelly Cummings added 16 points and five assists, while Tucker Richardson had 14 points and four steals. As a whole, the team finished with 14 steals in the victory.

As for Loyola, the Greyhounds are 6–2 in conference play and are coming off a 78–73 win over American. Cam Spencer played all 40 minutes of that game, scoring 25 points on 9-for-15 shooting and dishing out five assists. Jaylin Andrews also added 17 points on 6-for-9 shooting with four assists, while Kenneth Jones had 10 points and seven dimes.

Colgate won the last meeting of these teams 85–72 and has won three of the last four games in this series.

