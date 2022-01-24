Skip to main content

How to Watch Loyola (Md.) at Colgate in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Loyola takes on Colgate on Monday in Patriot League action.

Colgate (7–10) will host Loyola Maryland (12–7) on Monday evening in a Patriot League men's basketball contest.

How to Watch Loyola (Md.) at Colgate in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 24, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Loyola (Md.) at Colgate game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Despite being under .500 on the year, Colgate is 3–1 in conference play and has won three in a row, including Wednesday's 75–56 win over Bucknell. All three of the wins on this streak have come by double figures.

Against Bucknell, Ryan Moffatt led the team in scoring with 17 points on 6-for-9 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds. Nelly Cummings added 16 points and five assists, while Tucker Richardson had 14 points and four steals. As a whole, the team finished with 14 steals in the victory.

As for Loyola, the Greyhounds are 6–2 in conference play and are coming off a 78–73 win over American. Cam Spencer played all 40 minutes of that game, scoring 25 points on 9-for-15 shooting and dishing out five assists. Jaylin Andrews also added 17 points on 6-for-9 shooting with four assists, while Kenneth Jones had 10 points and seven dimes.

Colgate won the last meeting of these teams 85–72 and has won three of the last four games in this series.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
24
2022

Loyola (Md.) at Colgate in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 22, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) celebrates after a 7-3 victory against the Arizona Coyotes at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Kings at Rangers

58 seconds ago
Jan 20, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates with right wing Reilly Smith (19) and center William Karlsson (71) after scoring a goal against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Capitals

58 seconds ago
Jan 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Joel Farabee (86) celebrates with center Claude Giroux (28) after a goal against the Los Angeles Kings in the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Stars vs. Flyers

58 seconds ago
Jan 12, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) skates through a sea of hats after scoring his third goal of the game during the second period against the Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Ducks vs. Bruins

58 seconds ago
ashleigh-barty
2022 Australian Open Tennis

How to Watch Australian Open Quarterfinals

58 seconds ago
south carolina women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Vanderbilt at South Carolina

58 seconds ago
Dec 22, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Andrew Garcia (4) shoots against Northeastern Huskies forward Chris Doherty (33) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch UNC Wilmington at Northeastern in Men's College Basketball

58 seconds ago
Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colgate Raiders guard Tucker Richardson (15) dribbles the ball while defended by Arkansas Razorbacks guard Desi Sills (3) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Loyola (Md.) at Colgate in Men's College Basketball

58 seconds ago
Nov 21, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Norfolk State Spartans guard Joe Bryant Jr. (4) dribbles against Xavier Musketeers guard Dwon Odom (11) in the first half at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Morgan State at Norfolk State

58 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy