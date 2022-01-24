Skip to main content

How to Watch Loyola (MD) vs. Colgate: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colgate Raiders guard Tucker Richardson (15) dribbles the ball while defended by Arkansas Razorbacks guard Desi Sills (3) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colgate Raiders guard Tucker Richardson (15) dribbles the ball while defended by Arkansas Razorbacks guard Desi Sills (3) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Colgate Raiders (7-10, 3-1 Patriot) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (12-7, 6-2 Patriot) on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Cotterell Court. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Colgate vs. Loyola (MD)

  • Game Day: Monday, January 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Cotterell Court
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Colgate vs Loyola (MD) Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Colgate

-11

136.5 points

Key Stats for Colgate vs. Loyola (MD)

  • The 74.8 points per game the Raiders average are 8.2 more points than the Greyhounds allow (66.6).
  • The Greyhounds score just 1.6 fewer points per game (68.9) than the Raiders give up to opponents (70.5).
  • The Raiders are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Greyhounds allow to opponents.
  • The Greyhounds have shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points greater than the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Raiders have averaged.

Colgate Players to Watch

  • Tucker Richardson paces the Raiders at 3.7 assists per game, while also posting 5.2 rebounds and 11.1 points.
  • Jack Ferguson is averaging 11.9 points, 1.8 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.
  • Nelly Cummings leads his squad in both points (16.7) and assists (3.5) per contest, and also averages 2.3 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • Ryan Moffatt is posting 9.5 points, 1.6 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game.
  • Keegan Records is tops on the Raiders at 6.0 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 1.2 assists and 8.9 points.

Loyola (MD) Players to Watch

  • Cam Spencer is the Greyhounds' top scorer (19.4 points per game) and assist man (3.7), and puts up 4.5 rebounds.
  • Jaylin Andrews gets the Greyhounds 14.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He also delivers 1.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Kenny Jones is posting a team-leading 5.2 assists per contest. And he is producing 8.2 points and 2.4 rebounds, making 37.6% of his shots from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per game.
  • Golden Dike is posting a team-best 6.4 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 4.7 points and 1.7 assists, making 62.0% of his shots from the floor.
  • The Greyhounds get 5.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Veljko Ilic.

How To Watch

January
24
2022

Loyola (Md.) at Colgate

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates his power play goal scored against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Blackhawks vs. Avalanche

1 minute ago
Jan 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates his power play goal scored against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 22, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; The Chicago Blackhawks celebrate after left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) scored a power play goal against the Minnesota Wild in the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Jazz vs. Suns

1 minute ago
Jan 19, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) moves to the basket agianst Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) and guard Jeremy Lamb (26) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 19, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) moves to the basket agianst Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) and guard Jeremy Lamb (26) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Indiana Pacers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 22, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) battle for a rebound during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 20, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) scores over Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) during the fourth quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 20, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) hugs Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) after the game at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy