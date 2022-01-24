Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colgate Raiders guard Tucker Richardson (15) dribbles the ball while defended by Arkansas Razorbacks guard Desi Sills (3) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Colgate Raiders (7-10, 3-1 Patriot) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (12-7, 6-2 Patriot) on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Cotterell Court. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Colgate vs. Loyola (MD)

Game Day: Monday, January 24, 2022

Monday, January 24, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Cotterell Court

Cotterell Court Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Colgate -11 136.5 points

Key Stats for Colgate vs. Loyola (MD)

The 74.8 points per game the Raiders average are 8.2 more points than the Greyhounds allow (66.6).

The Greyhounds score just 1.6 fewer points per game (68.9) than the Raiders give up to opponents (70.5).

The Raiders are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Greyhounds allow to opponents.

The Greyhounds have shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points greater than the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Raiders have averaged.

Colgate Players to Watch

Tucker Richardson paces the Raiders at 3.7 assists per game, while also posting 5.2 rebounds and 11.1 points.

Jack Ferguson is averaging 11.9 points, 1.8 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Nelly Cummings leads his squad in both points (16.7) and assists (3.5) per contest, and also averages 2.3 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Ryan Moffatt is posting 9.5 points, 1.6 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Keegan Records is tops on the Raiders at 6.0 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 1.2 assists and 8.9 points.

Loyola (MD) Players to Watch