How to Watch Loyola (MD) vs. Colgate: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colgate Raiders (7-10, 3-1 Patriot) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (12-7, 6-2 Patriot) on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Cotterell Court. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Monday, January 24, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Cotterell Court
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Colgate vs. Loyola (MD)
- The 74.8 points per game the Raiders average are 8.2 more points than the Greyhounds allow (66.6).
- The Greyhounds score just 1.6 fewer points per game (68.9) than the Raiders give up to opponents (70.5).
- The Raiders are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Greyhounds allow to opponents.
- The Greyhounds have shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points greater than the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Raiders have averaged.
Colgate Players to Watch
- Tucker Richardson paces the Raiders at 3.7 assists per game, while also posting 5.2 rebounds and 11.1 points.
- Jack Ferguson is averaging 11.9 points, 1.8 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.
- Nelly Cummings leads his squad in both points (16.7) and assists (3.5) per contest, and also averages 2.3 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Ryan Moffatt is posting 9.5 points, 1.6 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game.
- Keegan Records is tops on the Raiders at 6.0 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 1.2 assists and 8.9 points.
Loyola (MD) Players to Watch
- Cam Spencer is the Greyhounds' top scorer (19.4 points per game) and assist man (3.7), and puts up 4.5 rebounds.
- Jaylin Andrews gets the Greyhounds 14.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He also delivers 1.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Kenny Jones is posting a team-leading 5.2 assists per contest. And he is producing 8.2 points and 2.4 rebounds, making 37.6% of his shots from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per game.
- Golden Dike is posting a team-best 6.4 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 4.7 points and 1.7 assists, making 62.0% of his shots from the floor.
- The Greyhounds get 5.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Veljko Ilic.
