Loyola (MD) vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Loyola (MD) vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (0-0) battle the No. 19 North Carolina Tar Heels (0-0) at Dean Smith Center on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch North Carolina vs. Loyola (MD)
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Dean Smith Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
North Carolina
-25.5
152.5 points
Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Loyola (MD)
- Last year, the 75.2 points per game the Tar Heels scored were only 4.3 more points than the Greyhounds gave up (70.9).
- The Greyhounds averaged just 2.2 more points per game last year (72.1) than the Tar Heels gave up (69.9).
- Last season, the Tar Heels had a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.0% higher than the 42.9% of shots the Greyhounds' opponents made.
- The Greyhounds shot 46.5% from the field, 4.1% higher than the 42.4% the Tar Heels' opponents shot last season.
North Carolina Players to Watch
- Armando Bacot posted 12.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per contest last season -- both team highs. He also averaged 0.8 assists, shooting 62.8% from the floor.
- Day'Ron Sharpe posted 9.5 points, 1.4 assists and 7.6 rebounds per contest last season.
- Garrison Brooks posted 9.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest last year, shooting 46.9% from the field.
- Caleb Love posted a team-best 3.6 assists per contest last year. He also averaged 10.5 points and 2.6 rebounds, shooting 31.6% from the field and 26.6% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Rechon 'Leaky' Black averaged 5.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest last season. At the other end, he delivered 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.
Loyola (MD) Players to Watch
- Santi Aldama averaged 21.2 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game last season.
- Aldama knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest a season ago.
- Luke Johnson averaged 1.6 steals per game, while Aldama notched 1.7 blocks per contest.
How To Watch
November
9
2021
Loyola (Md.) at North Carolina
TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)