How to Watch Loyola (Md.) vs. North Carolina

The Hubert Davis era begins for the Tar Heels as No. 19 North Carolina hosts Loyola (Md.).

The No. 19 North Carolina men's basketball team starts its season Tuesday against Loyola (Md.), and for the first time in 18 years, Roy Williams will not be leading the Tar Heels. This summer, Williams surprised the college basketball world when he announced that his retirement from coaching.

Game Date: Nov. 9, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

The team did not have to go far to find his replacement, as Hubert Davis was elevated from assistant coach to the head role. Davis, a 1992 graduate, had been a member of Williams's staff since 2012, and his promotion at UNC marks his first-ever head coaching job.

Armando Bacot, Caleb Love, RJ Davis, Kerwin Walton, Leaky Black and Puff Johnson return, and Davis has promised to modernize his alma mater. Brady Manek and Dawson Garcia were brought in via the transfer portal to provide the Tar Heels with some perimeter shooters in their frontcourt and open the paint for Bacot.

Loyola (Md.) is changing as well. Gone is Santi Aldama — the 30th pick in the 2021 NBA draft and the Greyhounds' all-conference player last season.

The offense ran through Aldama, and now the Greyhounds will need new players to pick up the slack. The quartet of Jaylin Andrews, Golden Dike, Alonso Faure and Cam Spencer will called upon to lead the Greyhounds as they attempt to capture the Patriot League title.

