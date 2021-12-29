Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    How to Watch LSU at Auburn in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    LSU puts its perfect record on the line when it travels to Auburn on Wednesday night.
    LSU finished non-conference play with a perfect 13-0 record. It has been a somewhat surprising start for the Tigers, who were expected to take a step back after a great season last year.

    How to Watch LSU at Auburn in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 29, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN U (G)

    Live stream the LSU at Auburn game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Tigers ignored the experts and improved their defense, allowing them to hang with the top teams in the country. 

    Wednesday, LSU opens up SEC play at Auburn. Auburn is not going to be a pushover, as it has just one loss on the year, which came against UConn during Thanksgiving week.

    Since that loss, the Tigers have rolled off eight straight wins. They have played well, winning close games while also blowing a few teams out.

    Both of these teams could have a shot at winning a conference title. 

    The first SEC game won't win it for either of these teams, but it would send a message that they are as good as their non-conference record appears. Be sure to watch live to see which team of Tigers comes out on top. 

    How To Watch

    December
    29
    2021

    LSU at Auburn in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN U (G)
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
