How to Watch LSU at Kentucky in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Kentucky hosts LSU on Wednesday night looking to win its second straight game in an SEC men's basketball battle.

Kentucky bounced back from a loss to rival Tennessee when it beat Alabama on Saturday. The Wildcats used a big second-half run to take down the Crimson Tide 90-81.

How to Watch LSU at Kentucky in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 23, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the LSU at Kentucky game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win was the Wildcats' seventh in their last eight games and improved their SEC record to 11-3, which has them just one game back of first-place Auburn.

One of Kentucky's SEC losses was to LSU back on Jan. 4 when the Tigers took them down 65-60.

LSU will look to bounce back from a 77-75 loss to South Carolina and pick up the season sweep of the Wildcats.

The loss to the Gamecocks snapped a three-game winning streak for the Tigers that had got them back on track after they had lost six of seven.

LSU is now just 7-7 in the SEC and really struggling to get back in rhythm as the season comes to a close.

The Tigers are still in the field for the NCAA Tournament, but they can't afford to lose many more games.

Regional restrictions may apply.

USATSI_17732107
