How to Watch LSU at Kentucky in Men's College Basketball

Kentucky hosts LSU on Wednesday night looking to win its second straight game in an SEC men's basketball battle.

Kentucky bounced back from a loss to rival Tennessee when it beat Alabama on Saturday. The Wildcats used a big second-half run to take down the Crimson Tide 90-81.

How to Watch LSU at Kentucky in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 23, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The win was the Wildcats' seventh in their last eight games and improved their SEC record to 11-3, which has them just one game back of first-place Auburn.

One of Kentucky's SEC losses was to LSU back on Jan. 4 when the Tigers took them down 65-60.

LSU will look to bounce back from a 77-75 loss to South Carolina and pick up the season sweep of the Wildcats.

The loss to the Gamecocks snapped a three-game winning streak for the Tigers that had got them back on track after they had lost six of seven.

LSU is now just 7-7 in the SEC and really struggling to get back in rhythm as the season comes to a close.

The Tigers are still in the field for the NCAA Tournament, but they can't afford to lose many more games.

