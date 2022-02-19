Skip to main content

How to Watch LSU at South Carolina in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

LSU goes for its fourth straight win on Saturday afternoon when it visits South Carolina to take on the Gamecocks

LSU has gotten back on track the last week and a half as it has won three straight. The Tigers were coming off a stretch where they lost six of seven and had dropped to 4-6 in the SEC.

How to Watch LSU at South Carolina in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Live stream the LSU at South Carolina game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The schedule was lighter for the Tigers, but they have taken advantage of it by winning three in a row to climb back over .500 in the conference.

Saturday they start a two-game road trip looking to beat a South Carolina team that has won two straight.

The Gamecocks snuck by Ole Miss on Tuesday in overtime 77-74. The win came after they beat last-place Georgia and has got them to within a game of .500 at 6-7 in the SEC.

The consecutive wins come after they had lost three in a row to Mississippi State, Tennessee and Kentucky.

South Carolina is on the border of being on the bubble, but needs to pick up some big wins the rest of the way to have a shot. Fortunately, the Gamecocks have a few chances coming up starting with LSU on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

LSU at South Carolina in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (National)
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

