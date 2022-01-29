Skip to main content

How to Watch LSU at TCU in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

LSU hits the road to TCU on Saturday afternoon as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday.

LSU snapped a three-game losing streak on Wednesday when it beat Texas A&M 70-64. It was a big win for the Tigers after they had lost to Arkansas, Alabama and Tennessee in consecutive games.

How to Watch LSU at TCU in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the LSU at TCU game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win got them back to .500 in the SEC at 4-4 and improved their overall record to 16-4.

It has been a great season so far for LSU, but the slide had put some doubts in how good the Tigers actually were.

Saturday afternoon, they get an opportunity for a big road win against a TCU team who is 13-4 on the season.

The Horned Frogs have also had a great start to the year but are still trying to figure out how good they are.

They have some big wins this year and also played Baylor tough, but are coming off a 22-point loss to rival Texas.

Saturday, they also get a great opportunity to pick up a resume-building win if they can knock of LSU at home.

How To Watch

January
29
2022

LSU at TCU

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
