Skip to main content

How to Watch LSU at Tennessee in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

LSU travels to Tennessee on Saturday for a SEC battle between two top 25 teams

LSU has hit a bit of a rough patch as it has lost two straight for the first time this year. The Tigers have dropped games to Arkansas and Alabama and are now just 3-3 in the SEC.

How to Watch LSU at Tennessee in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the LSU at Tennessee game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Tigers had started the year 15-1 and had a huge upset win over Kentucky but have fallen flat their last two games. Neither of the losses is bad, but it has now dropped them out of the top of the conference.

Saturday they are now desperate for a win to stay above .500 in the conference but it won't be easy against a Tennessee team coming off a win against rival Vanderbilt.

The win against the Commodores kept the Volunteers from losing their second straight game. They were blown out by Kentucky last weekend but were able to put it behind them to get the win.

Tennessee is also just 3-3 in the SEC and looking for more consistency as they hit the stretch run of the season.

Saturday the Volunteers hopes that starts with a big home win against an LSU team that is also desperate for a win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
22
2022

LSU at Tennessee in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Drake Bulldogs guard Garrett Sturtz (3) shoots the ball against North Texas Mean Green in the first half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Drake at Northern Iowa in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
alabama
College Basketball

How to Watch Missouri at Alabama in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
clemson
College Basketball

How to Watch Pitt at Clemson in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Jan 12, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA;LSU Tigers forward Tari Eason (13) reacts as he gets fouled out against the Florida Gators during the second half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch LSU at Tennessee in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Nov 17, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; UNI Panthers guard AJ Green (4) drives against Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis (4) during the first half at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Northern Iowa vs. Drake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

1 minute ago
Nov 17, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; UNI Panthers guard AJ Green (4) drives against Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis (4) during the first half at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Drake vs. Northern Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

1 minute ago
Cincinnati Bearcats forward John Newman III (15) drives passed East Carolina Pirates forward Brandon Suggs (4) in the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the East Carolina Pirates on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. East Carolina Pirates At Cincinnati Bearcats 107
College Basketball

Houston vs. East Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

1 minute ago
Dec 22, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman (2) drives to the basket as Clemson Tigers forward PJ Hall (24) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Clemson vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

1 minute ago
Cincinnati Bearcats forward John Newman III (15) drives passed East Carolina Pirates forward Brandon Suggs (4) in the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the East Carolina Pirates on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. East Carolina Pirates At Cincinnati Bearcats 107
College Basketball

East Carolina vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy