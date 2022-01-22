How to Watch LSU at Tennessee in Men's College Basketball

LSU travels to Tennessee on Saturday for a SEC battle between two top 25 teams

LSU has hit a bit of a rough patch as it has lost two straight for the first time this year. The Tigers have dropped games to Arkansas and Alabama and are now just 3-3 in the SEC.

How to Watch LSU at Tennessee in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The Tigers had started the year 15-1 and had a huge upset win over Kentucky but have fallen flat their last two games. Neither of the losses is bad, but it has now dropped them out of the top of the conference.

Saturday they are now desperate for a win to stay above .500 in the conference but it won't be easy against a Tennessee team coming off a win against rival Vanderbilt.

The win against the Commodores kept the Volunteers from losing their second straight game. They were blown out by Kentucky last weekend but were able to put it behind them to get the win.

Tennessee is also just 3-3 in the SEC and looking for more consistency as they hit the stretch run of the season.

Saturday the Volunteers hopes that starts with a big home win against an LSU team that is also desperate for a win.

