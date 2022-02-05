Skip to main content

How to Watch LSU at Vanderbilt in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

16-6 LSU will travel to play 11-10 Vanderbilt in a conference matchup on Saturday night.

LSU is 16-6 overall this season and No. 25 in the nation. Despite that though, the Tigers are just 4-5 in their conference. They started out their season 12-0, but have gone 4-6 since then. 

They have currently lost five of their last six games to Arkansas, Alabama, Tennessee, TCU, and Mississippi. Their lone win in that stretch came against Texas A&M 70-64.

How to Watch LSU Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores Today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Live stream the LSU Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Vanderbilt over .500 overall at 11-10, but the Commodores are just 3-6 in their conference play. This game will be an opportunity to advance that record and climb from the bottom of the SEC. 

They have had a rough SEC schedule to date playing No. 5 ranked Kentucky twice, No. 22 ranked Tennessee. They still have No. 25 LSU, No. 22 Tennessee, and No. 1 Auburn left in the season.

Star watch tonight will feature Vanderbilt's Scotty Pippen, Jr. and LSU's Tari Eason. Pippen averages 19.3 points per game with 3.4 assists per game, leads his team in both. Eason averages a team-high 15.9 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.

How To Watch

February
5
2022

LSU at Vanderbilt in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
USATSI_17622031
