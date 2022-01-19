Skip to main content

How to Watch LSU vs. Alabama in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Can No. 13 LSU bounce back after having its three-game winning streak snapped by Arkansas over the weekend? The two SEC foes meet on Wednesday.

No. 13 LSU had won three straight games, and 15 of its previous 16 games, before falling to Arkansas on Saturday 65-58. As the Tigers look back to get in the win column, they head to Tuscaloosa for a matchup with Alabama. This game pits one of the SEC's best offenses against one of the nation's best defensive teams.

How to Watch LSU vs. Alabama in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

Live stream LSU vs. Alabama on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

LSU is 15-2 on the season and 3-2 in conference play. The Tigers have been winning games by simply refusing to allow their opponents to score. 

Will Wade's team ranks at the top of the conference and fifth nationally allowing just 57 points per game. That smothering effort is consistent: Opponents have only scored over 65 points twice against the Tigers this year.

On the other side is an Alabama team that has done nothing but score this year. The Crimson Tide are averaging 81.8 points per game, which is the second-most in the SEC.

Leading that Alabama offense is junior guard Jaden Shackelford, who ranks fifth in the conference averaging 16.2 points per game. Shackelford, who passed 1,000 career points earlier this year, can create from anywhere on the floor. He's shooting 40.3% from the field and 36.6% from three.

This game tips off Wednesday night at 7 p.m. ET and can be found on ESPN 2.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

January
19
2022

LSU vs. Alabama

TV CHANNEL: ESPN 2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

