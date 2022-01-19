Skip to main content

How to Watch LSU vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Au'Diese Toney (5) dribbles against LSU Tigers forward Darius Days (4) during the second half at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Alabama Crimson Tide (11-6, 2-3 SEC) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the No. 13 LSU Tigers (15-2, 3-2 SEC) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Coleman Coliseum. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Alabama vs. LSU

Alabama vs LSU Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Alabama

-4

148.5 points

Key Stats for Alabama vs. LSU

  • The Crimson Tide record 81.8 points per game, 24.8 more points than the 57 the Tigers allow.
  • The Tigers average just 0.5 more points per game (75.1) than the Crimson Tide give up to opponents (74.6).
  • This season, the Crimson Tide have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.1% higher than the 35.4% of shots the Tigers' opponents have hit.
  • The Tigers have shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points greater than the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Crimson Tide have averaged.

Alabama Players to Watch

  • Keon Ellis is tops on the Crimson Tide at 6.3 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 2 assists and 12.2 points.
  • Jaden Shackelford paces his squad in both points (16.2) and assists (1.3) per game, and also posts 5.9 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Jahvon Quinerly is tops on his team in assists per game (4.2), and also puts up 14.8 points and 3.4 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • JD Davison is tops on his squad in assists per game (4.2), and also puts up 8.1 points and 4.5 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Charles Bediako posts 7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.

LSU Players to Watch

  • Darius Days is posting a team-best 7.6 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 14 points and 1 assists, making 42.9% of his shots from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per contest.
  • Tari Eason is posting team highs in points (14.5 per game) and assists (0.9). And he is contributing 6.6 rebounds, making 52.9% of his shots from the floor.
  • Eric Gaines gets the Tigers 9.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He also puts up 2.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • Xavier Pinson is No. 1 on the Tigers in assists (4.4 per game), and averages 10.2 points and 2.9 rebounds. He also delivers 1.9 steals and 0 blocked shots.
  • Efton Reid is posting 7.9 points, 5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game, making 51.7% of his shots from the floor.

How To Watch

January
19
2022

LSU at Alabama

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

