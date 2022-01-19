How to Watch LSU vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Au'Diese Toney (5) dribbles against LSU Tigers forward Darius Days (4) during the second half at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Alabama Crimson Tide (11-6, 2-3 SEC) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the No. 13 LSU Tigers (15-2, 3-2 SEC) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Coleman Coliseum. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Alabama vs. LSU

Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Coleman Coliseum

Coleman Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV

Favorite Spread Total Alabama -4 148.5 points

Key Stats for Alabama vs. LSU

The Crimson Tide record 81.8 points per game, 24.8 more points than the 57 the Tigers allow.

The Tigers average just 0.5 more points per game (75.1) than the Crimson Tide give up to opponents (74.6).

This season, the Crimson Tide have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.1% higher than the 35.4% of shots the Tigers' opponents have hit.

The Tigers have shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points greater than the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Crimson Tide have averaged.

Alabama Players to Watch

Keon Ellis is tops on the Crimson Tide at 6.3 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 2 assists and 12.2 points.

Jaden Shackelford paces his squad in both points (16.2) and assists (1.3) per game, and also posts 5.9 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jahvon Quinerly is tops on his team in assists per game (4.2), and also puts up 14.8 points and 3.4 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

JD Davison is tops on his squad in assists per game (4.2), and also puts up 8.1 points and 4.5 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Charles Bediako posts 7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.

LSU Players to Watch