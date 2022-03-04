Skip to main content

How to Watch LSU vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 2, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; LSU Tigers forward Tari Eason (13) shoots in the first half as Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) defends at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The LSU Tigers (20-10, 8-9 SEC) will try to build on a three-game home win streak when they square off against the No. 25 Alabama Crimson Tide (19-11, 9-8 SEC) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The contest airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch LSU vs. Alabama

  • Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for LSU vs. Alabama

  • The Tigers put up just 3.1 fewer points per game (73.0) than the Crimson Tide give up (76.1).
  • The Crimson Tide score an average of 80.2 points per game, 17.8 more points than the 62.4 the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • The Tigers are shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 43.5% the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.
  • The Crimson Tide's 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.1 percentage points higher than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (38.5%).

LSU Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Tigers this season is Tari Eason, who averages 16.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game.
  • Darius Days leads LSU in rebounding, averaging 7.7 per game, while Xavier Pinson leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.6 in each contest.
  • Days leads the Tigers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Eric Gaines and Eason lead LSU on the defensive end, with Gaines leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and Eason in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

Alabama Players to Watch

  • Jaden Shackelford is the top scorer for the Crimson Tide with 16.9 points per game. He also tacks on 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game to his scoring output.
  • Alabama's leader in rebounds is Keon Ellis with 5.9 per game, and its leader in assists is Jahvon Quinerly with 4.4 per game.
  • Shackelford is dependable from distance and leads the Crimson Tide with 3.1 made threes per game.
  • Ellis (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Alabama while Charles Bediako (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

LSU Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/16/2022

Georgia

W 84-65

Home

2/19/2022

South Carolina

L 77-75

Away

2/23/2022

Kentucky

L 71-66

Away

2/26/2022

Missouri

W 75-55

Home

3/2/2022

Arkansas

L 77-76

Away

3/5/2022

Alabama

-

Home

Alabama Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/16/2022

Mississippi State

W 80-75

Home

2/19/2022

Kentucky

L 90-81

Away

2/22/2022

Vanderbilt

W 74-72

Away

2/26/2022

South Carolina

W 90-71

Home

3/2/2022

Texas A&M

L 87-71

Home

3/5/2022

LSU

-

Away

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Alabama at LSU

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
