How to Watch LSU vs Arkansas in Men's College Basketball

LSU and Arkansas meet up in the second quarterfinal of the SEC Tournament on Friday afternoon

LSU opened tournament play Thursday with a 76-68 win over Missouri. The win was the Tigers' second straight after they upset rival Alabama 80-77 in overtime to wrap up the regular season.

How to Watch the SEC Quarterfinal LSU vs Arkansas in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 11, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The win was just their second in the last five games, as they stumbled to a 9-9 SEC record.

It has been an up and down year for LSU, but Friday the team will look to cement its place in the NCAA Tournament with a quarterfinal win against No. 15 Arkansas.

The Razorbacks will look to keep that from happening as they try to beat the Tigers for the second time in nine days.

They beat the Tigers in a close 77-76 game at the beginning of March to avenge an earlier season loss.

Arkansas finished the season as hot as anyone in the conference, as it won 14 of its last 16 games to finish 24-7 overall and 13-5 in the SEC. It was an impressive finish after the Razorbacks went through a stretch of losing five of six games at the end of December and early January.

Friday they will look to stay hot and earn a trip to the semifinals on Saturday.

