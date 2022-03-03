Skip to main content

How to Watch LSU Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

LSU travels to No. 14 ranked Arkansas to try and upset one of the five nationally ranked SEC teams on Wednesday night.

LSU finds itself in the middle of the pack in the SEC. The Tigers are 20-9 overall this season, but they are just 8-8 against conference opponents. 

They lost two last week on the road at South Carolina and No. 7 Kentucky. They bounced back with a win earlier this week against Missouri at home. Now, they go back on the road against Arkansas.

How to Watch LSU Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks Today:

Game Date: March 2, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the LSU Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Arkansas is the No. 4 ranked team in the SEC and the No. 14 ranked team nationally. The Razorbacks are one of five SEC teams ranked nationally. They are 23-6 overall this season and 12-4 inside of conference play.

They have 12 wins in their last 13 games with their only loss coming on the road at No. 25 Alabama. They have beaten No. 13 Tennessee and No. 7 Kentucky at home in the last two weeks.

Arkansas is projected to win this game by a favored spread of -5.5 and a money line of -225. LSU's money line is +180 and the total projected points scored in this match is Over/Under 140.5 points.

Regional restrictions may apply.

