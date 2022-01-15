Skip to main content

How to Watch LSU vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 12, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA;LSU Tigers forward Tari Eason (13) reacts as he gets fouled out against the Florida Gators during the second half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 12 LSU Tigers (15-1, 3-1 SEC) will try to extend an 11-game home winning streak when they host the Arkansas Razorbacks (11-5, 1-3 SEC) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch LSU vs. Arkansas

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for LSU vs. Arkansas

  • The Tigers record 76.1 points per game, six more points than the 70.1 the Razorbacks give up.
  • The Razorbacks' 80.5 points per game are 24 more points than the 56.5 the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Tigers have a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% higher than the 43.2% of shots the Razorbacks' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Razorbacks' 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.1 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (35%).

LSU Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Tigers is Darius Days, who accumulates 14.7 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.
  • LSU's best passer is Xavier Pinson, who averages 4.7 assists per game to go with his 10.9 PPG scoring average.
  • Days leads the Tigers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Pinson and Tari Eason lead LSU on the defensive end, with Pinson leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and Eason in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.

Arkansas Players to Watch

  • JD Notae is the top scorer for the Razorbacks with 18.8 points per game. He also tacks on 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game to his scoring output.
  • Arkansas' leader in rebounds is Jaylin Williams with 8.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Davonte Davis with 3.9 per game.
  • Notae is the most prolific from distance for the Razorbacks, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
  • Notae (2.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Arkansas while Williams (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

LSU Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/22/2021

Lipscomb

W 95-60

Home

12/29/2021

Auburn

L 70-55

Away

1/4/2022

Kentucky

W 65-60

Home

1/8/2022

Tennessee

W 79-67

Home

1/12/2022

Florida

W 64-58

Away

1/15/2022

Arkansas

-

Home

1/19/2022

Alabama

-

Away

1/22/2022

Tennessee

-

Away

1/26/2022

Texas A&M

-

Home

1/29/2022

TCU

-

Away

2/1/2022

Ole Miss

-

Home

Arkansas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/21/2021

Elon

W 81-55

Home

12/29/2021

Mississippi State

L 81-68

Away

1/4/2022

Vanderbilt

L 75-74

Home

1/8/2022

Texas A&M

L 86-81

Away

1/12/2022

Missouri

W 87-43

Home

1/15/2022

LSU

-

Away

1/18/2022

South Carolina

-

Home

1/22/2022

Texas A&M

-

Home

1/26/2022

Ole Miss

-

Away

1/29/2022

West Virginia

-

Home

2/2/2022

Georgia

-

Away

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

