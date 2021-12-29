Dec 14, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers forward Darius Days (4) shoots a jump shot against Northwestern State Demons guard Cedric Garrett (22) during the first half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Two streaking teams meet when the No. 12 Auburn Tigers (11-1, 0-0 SEC) host the No. 17 LSU Tigers (12-0, 0-0 SEC) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. The Auburn Tigers will put their eight-game win streak on the line against the LSU Tigers, winners of 12 straight.

How to Watch Auburn vs. LSU

Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Auburn Arena

Favorite Spread Total Auburn -4.5 143.5 points

Key Stats for Auburn vs. LSU

The Auburn Tigers score 81.1 points per game, 27.0 more points than the 54.1 the LSU Tigers allow.

The LSU Tigers score 14.7 more points per game (79.6) than the Auburn Tigers give up to opponents (64.9).

The Auburn Tigers make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.7 percentage points higher than the LSU Tigers have allowed to their opponents (33.8%).

The LSU Tigers are shooting 46.2% from the field, 7.5% higher than the 38.7% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.

Auburn Players to Watch

Jabari Smith paces his squad in both points (16.2) and assists (2.3) per game, and also puts up 7.1 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Walker Kessler is tops on the Auburn Tigers at 7.3 rebounds per game, while also posting 0.9 assists and 9.5 points.

Wendell Green Jr. leads the Auburn Tigers at 4.8 assists per game, while also posting 3.9 rebounds and 11.8 points.

K.D. Johnson averages 13.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 2 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Devan Cambridge puts up 7.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

LSU Players to Watch