    December 30, 2021
    How to Watch LSU vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 14, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers forward Darius Days (4) shoots a jump shot against Northwestern State Demons guard Cedric Garrett (22) during the first half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

    Two streaking teams meet when the No. 12 Auburn Tigers (11-1, 0-0 SEC) host the No. 17 LSU Tigers (12-0, 0-0 SEC) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. The Auburn Tigers will put their eight-game win streak on the line against the LSU Tigers, winners of 12 straight.

    How to Watch Auburn vs. LSU

    Auburn vs LSU Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Auburn

    -4.5

    143.5 points

    Key Stats for Auburn vs. LSU

    • The Auburn Tigers score 81.1 points per game, 27.0 more points than the 54.1 the LSU Tigers allow.
    • The LSU Tigers score 14.7 more points per game (79.6) than the Auburn Tigers give up to opponents (64.9).
    • The Auburn Tigers make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.7 percentage points higher than the LSU Tigers have allowed to their opponents (33.8%).
    • The LSU Tigers are shooting 46.2% from the field, 7.5% higher than the 38.7% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.

    Auburn Players to Watch

    • Jabari Smith paces his squad in both points (16.2) and assists (2.3) per game, and also puts up 7.1 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
    • Walker Kessler is tops on the Auburn Tigers at 7.3 rebounds per game, while also posting 0.9 assists and 9.5 points.
    • Wendell Green Jr. leads the Auburn Tigers at 4.8 assists per game, while also posting 3.9 rebounds and 11.8 points.
    • K.D. Johnson averages 13.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 2 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Devan Cambridge puts up 7.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

    LSU Players to Watch

    • Darius Days is averaging team highs in points (15 per game) and rebounds (8.5). And he is delivering 0.8 assists, making 44.2% of his shots from the floor and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per game.
    • Tari Eason gets the LSU Tigers 14.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He also posts 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
    • Xavier Pinson is posting a team-best 4.7 assists per game. And he is contributing 10.8 points and 3 rebounds, making 43% of his shots from the floor and 34.7% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per contest.
    • The LSU Tigers receive 8.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4 assists per game from Eric Gaines.
    • Efton Reid is posting 9.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, making 55.6% of his shots from the floor.

    How To Watch

    LSU at Auburn

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

