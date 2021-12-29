Publish date:
How to Watch LSU vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Two streaking teams meet when the No. 12 Auburn Tigers (11-1, 0-0 SEC) host the No. 17 LSU Tigers (12-0, 0-0 SEC) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. The Auburn Tigers will put their eight-game win streak on the line against the LSU Tigers, winners of 12 straight.
How to Watch Auburn vs. LSU
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Auburn Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Auburn
-4.5
143.5 points
Key Stats for Auburn vs. LSU
- The Auburn Tigers score 81.1 points per game, 27.0 more points than the 54.1 the LSU Tigers allow.
- The LSU Tigers score 14.7 more points per game (79.6) than the Auburn Tigers give up to opponents (64.9).
- The Auburn Tigers make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.7 percentage points higher than the LSU Tigers have allowed to their opponents (33.8%).
- The LSU Tigers are shooting 46.2% from the field, 7.5% higher than the 38.7% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.
Auburn Players to Watch
- Jabari Smith paces his squad in both points (16.2) and assists (2.3) per game, and also puts up 7.1 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Walker Kessler is tops on the Auburn Tigers at 7.3 rebounds per game, while also posting 0.9 assists and 9.5 points.
- Wendell Green Jr. leads the Auburn Tigers at 4.8 assists per game, while also posting 3.9 rebounds and 11.8 points.
- K.D. Johnson averages 13.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 2 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Devan Cambridge puts up 7.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
LSU Players to Watch
- Darius Days is averaging team highs in points (15 per game) and rebounds (8.5). And he is delivering 0.8 assists, making 44.2% of his shots from the floor and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per game.
- Tari Eason gets the LSU Tigers 14.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He also posts 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
- Xavier Pinson is posting a team-best 4.7 assists per game. And he is contributing 10.8 points and 3 rebounds, making 43% of his shots from the floor and 34.7% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per contest.
- The LSU Tigers receive 8.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4 assists per game from Eric Gaines.
- Efton Reid is posting 9.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, making 55.6% of his shots from the floor.
