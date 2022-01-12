How to Watch LSU vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 5, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators forward Colin Castleton (12) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Gators (9-5, 0-0 SEC) are at home in SEC play against the No. 12 LSU Tigers (14-1, 0-0 SEC) on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Florida vs. LSU

Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Florida -3 138.5 points

Key Stats for Florida vs. LSU

The Gators average 17.2 more points per game (73.6) than the Tigers give up (56.4).

The Tigers' 76.9 points per game are 13.5 more points than the 63.4 the Gators give up to opponents.

This season, the Gators have a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.0% higher than the 34.9% of shots the Tigers' opponents have hit.

The Tigers' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Gators have given up to their opponents (43.5%).

Florida Players to Watch

Colin Castleton is tops on the Gators with 15.6 points per game and 9.2 rebounds, while also averaging 1.7 assists.

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. averages 10.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 39.7% from the field and 35.9% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Anthony Duruji averages 9.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 57.0% from the floor.

Tyree Appleby puts up a team-best 3.6 assists per game. He is also averaging 10.0 points and 2.1 rebounds, shooting 35.6% from the field and 29.9% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Myreon Jones posts 9.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

LSU Players to Watch