How to Watch LSU vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Florida Gators (9-5, 0-0 SEC) are at home in SEC play against the No. 12 LSU Tigers (14-1, 0-0 SEC) on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Florida
-3
138.5 points
Key Stats for Florida vs. LSU
- The Gators average 17.2 more points per game (73.6) than the Tigers give up (56.4).
- The Tigers' 76.9 points per game are 13.5 more points than the 63.4 the Gators give up to opponents.
- This season, the Gators have a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.0% higher than the 34.9% of shots the Tigers' opponents have hit.
- The Tigers' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Gators have given up to their opponents (43.5%).
Florida Players to Watch
- Colin Castleton is tops on the Gators with 15.6 points per game and 9.2 rebounds, while also averaging 1.7 assists.
- Phlandrous Fleming Jr. averages 10.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 39.7% from the field and 35.9% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Anthony Duruji averages 9.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 57.0% from the floor.
- Tyree Appleby puts up a team-best 3.6 assists per game. He is also averaging 10.0 points and 2.1 rebounds, shooting 35.6% from the field and 29.9% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
- Myreon Jones posts 9.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
LSU Players to Watch
- Tari Eason tops the Tigers in scoring (15.1 points per game), and posts 7.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
- Darius Days is averaging a team-leading 7.9 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 14.3 points and 0.9 assists, making 42.6% of his shots from the field and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per contest.
- Xavier Pinson is the Tigers' top assist man (4.7 per game), and he posts 10.9 points and 3.1 rebounds.
- The Tigers receive 8.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from Eric Gaines.
- Efton Reid is averaging 8.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game, making 51.8% of his shots from the floor.
