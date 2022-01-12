Skip to main content

How to Watch LSU vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 5, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators forward Colin Castleton (12) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Gators (9-5, 0-0 SEC) are at home in SEC play against the No. 12 LSU Tigers (14-1, 0-0 SEC) on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Florida vs. LSU

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Florida vs LSU Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Florida

-3

138.5 points

Key Stats for Florida vs. LSU

  • The Gators average 17.2 more points per game (73.6) than the Tigers give up (56.4).
  • The Tigers' 76.9 points per game are 13.5 more points than the 63.4 the Gators give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Gators have a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.0% higher than the 34.9% of shots the Tigers' opponents have hit.
  • The Tigers' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Gators have given up to their opponents (43.5%).

Florida Players to Watch

  • Colin Castleton is tops on the Gators with 15.6 points per game and 9.2 rebounds, while also averaging 1.7 assists.
  • Phlandrous Fleming Jr. averages 10.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 39.7% from the field and 35.9% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Anthony Duruji averages 9.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 57.0% from the floor.
  • Tyree Appleby puts up a team-best 3.6 assists per game. He is also averaging 10.0 points and 2.1 rebounds, shooting 35.6% from the field and 29.9% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Myreon Jones posts 9.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

LSU Players to Watch

  • Tari Eason tops the Tigers in scoring (15.1 points per game), and posts 7.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
  • Darius Days is averaging a team-leading 7.9 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 14.3 points and 0.9 assists, making 42.6% of his shots from the field and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per contest.
  • Xavier Pinson is the Tigers' top assist man (4.7 per game), and he posts 10.9 points and 3.1 rebounds.
  • The Tigers receive 8.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from Eric Gaines.
  • Efton Reid is averaging 8.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game, making 51.8% of his shots from the floor.

