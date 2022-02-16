How to Watch LSU vs. Georgia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Georgia Bulldogs (6-19, 1-11 SEC) will attempt to stop an eight-game road losing streak when they take on the LSU Tigers (18-7, 6-6 SEC) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch LSU vs. Georgia
- Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
Key Stats for LSU vs. Georgia
- The 72.6 points per game the Tigers score are the same as the Bulldogs allow.
- The Bulldogs' 70.6 points per game are 9.5 more points than the 61.1 the Tigers allow to opponents.
- The Tigers are shooting 44% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- The Bulldogs' 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.5 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (37.4%).
LSU Players to Watch
- Tari Eason leads the Tigers in scoring, tallying 15.9 points per game to go with 6.6 rebounds and 1 assist.
- Darius Days leads LSU in rebounding, averaging 7.4 per game, while Xavier Pinson leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.7 in each contest.
- Days makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tigers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of two per contest.
- Eric Gaines is LSU's leader in steals, averaging 2.2 steals per game, while Eason leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Georgia Players to Watch
- Kario Oquendo racks up 14 points per game and is the top scorer for the Bulldogs.
- Georgia's leader in rebounds is Braelen Bridges with 5.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Aaron Cook with 5.6 per game.
- Noah Baumann is the most prolific from deep for the Bulldogs, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
- Cook (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Georgia while Bridges (0.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.
LSU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/29/2022
TCU
L 77-68
Away
2/1/2022
Ole Miss
L 76-72
Home
2/5/2022
Vanderbilt
L 75-66
Away
2/8/2022
Texas A&M
W 76-68
Away
2/12/2022
Mississippi State
W 69-65
Home
2/16/2022
Georgia
-
Home
2/19/2022
South Carolina
-
Away
2/23/2022
Kentucky
-
Away
2/26/2022
Missouri
-
Home
3/2/2022
Arkansas
-
Away
3/5/2022
Alabama
-
Home
Georgia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/29/2022
Vanderbilt
L 85-77
Away
2/2/2022
Arkansas
L 99-73
Home
2/5/2022
Auburn
L 74-72
Home
2/9/2022
Florida
L 72-63
Away
2/12/2022
South Carolina
L 80-68
Home
2/16/2022
LSU
-
Away
2/19/2022
Ole Miss
-
Home
2/22/2022
Texas A&M
-
Away
2/26/2022
Florida
-
Home
3/1/2022
Tennessee
-
Home
3/5/2022
Missouri
-
Away