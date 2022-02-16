Feb 12, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers forward Tari Eason (13) reacts after dunking the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second half at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs (6-19, 1-11 SEC) will attempt to stop an eight-game road losing streak when they take on the LSU Tigers (18-7, 6-6 SEC) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch LSU vs. Georgia

Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Wednesday, February 16, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Pete Maravich Assembly Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for LSU vs. Georgia

The 72.6 points per game the Tigers score are the same as the Bulldogs allow.

The Bulldogs' 70.6 points per game are 9.5 more points than the 61.1 the Tigers allow to opponents.

The Tigers are shooting 44% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

The Bulldogs' 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.5 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (37.4%).

LSU Players to Watch

Tari Eason leads the Tigers in scoring, tallying 15.9 points per game to go with 6.6 rebounds and 1 assist.

Darius Days leads LSU in rebounding, averaging 7.4 per game, while Xavier Pinson leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.7 in each contest.

Days makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tigers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of two per contest.

Eric Gaines is LSU's leader in steals, averaging 2.2 steals per game, while Eason leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Georgia Players to Watch

Kario Oquendo racks up 14 points per game and is the top scorer for the Bulldogs.

Georgia's leader in rebounds is Braelen Bridges with 5.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Aaron Cook with 5.6 per game.

Noah Baumann is the most prolific from deep for the Bulldogs, hitting 2.1 threes per game.

Cook (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Georgia while Bridges (0.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

LSU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/29/2022 TCU L 77-68 Away 2/1/2022 Ole Miss L 76-72 Home 2/5/2022 Vanderbilt L 75-66 Away 2/8/2022 Texas A&M W 76-68 Away 2/12/2022 Mississippi State W 69-65 Home 2/16/2022 Georgia - Home 2/19/2022 South Carolina - Away 2/23/2022 Kentucky - Away 2/26/2022 Missouri - Home 3/2/2022 Arkansas - Away 3/5/2022 Alabama - Home

Georgia Schedule