Skip to main content

How to Watch LSU vs. Georgia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 12, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers forward Tari Eason (13) reacts after dunking the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second half at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 12, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers forward Tari Eason (13) reacts after dunking the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second half at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs (6-19, 1-11 SEC) will attempt to stop an eight-game road losing streak when they take on the LSU Tigers (18-7, 6-6 SEC) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch LSU vs. Georgia

  • Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: SECN
  • Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for LSU vs. Georgia

  • The 72.6 points per game the Tigers score are the same as the Bulldogs allow.
  • The Bulldogs' 70.6 points per game are 9.5 more points than the 61.1 the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • The Tigers are shooting 44% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • The Bulldogs' 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.5 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (37.4%).

LSU Players to Watch

  • Tari Eason leads the Tigers in scoring, tallying 15.9 points per game to go with 6.6 rebounds and 1 assist.
  • Darius Days leads LSU in rebounding, averaging 7.4 per game, while Xavier Pinson leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.7 in each contest.
  • Days makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tigers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of two per contest.
  • Eric Gaines is LSU's leader in steals, averaging 2.2 steals per game, while Eason leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Georgia Players to Watch

  • Kario Oquendo racks up 14 points per game and is the top scorer for the Bulldogs.
  • Georgia's leader in rebounds is Braelen Bridges with 5.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Aaron Cook with 5.6 per game.
  • Noah Baumann is the most prolific from deep for the Bulldogs, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
  • Cook (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Georgia while Bridges (0.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

LSU Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/29/2022

TCU

L 77-68

Away

2/1/2022

Ole Miss

L 76-72

Home

2/5/2022

Vanderbilt

L 75-66

Away

2/8/2022

Texas A&M

W 76-68

Away

2/12/2022

Mississippi State

W 69-65

Home

2/16/2022

Georgia

-

Home

2/19/2022

South Carolina

-

Away

2/23/2022

Kentucky

-

Away

2/26/2022

Missouri

-

Home

3/2/2022

Arkansas

-

Away

3/5/2022

Alabama

-

Home

Georgia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/29/2022

Vanderbilt

L 85-77

Away

2/2/2022

Arkansas

L 99-73

Home

2/5/2022

Auburn

L 74-72

Home

2/9/2022

Florida

L 72-63

Away

2/12/2022

South Carolina

L 80-68

Home

2/16/2022

LSU

-

Away

2/19/2022

Ole Miss

-

Home

2/22/2022

Texas A&M

-

Away

2/26/2022

Florida

-

Home

3/1/2022

Tennessee

-

Home

3/5/2022

Missouri

-

Away

How To Watch

February
16
2022

Georgia at LSU

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 17, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Toronto Maple Leafs

8 minutes ago
USATSI_17693850
NHL

How to Watch the Capitals at Flyers

8 minutes ago
Jan 24, 2022; New York, New York, USA; The New York Rangers celebrate the New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) winning goal during shootouts against the Los Angeles Kings at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Detroit Red Wings at New York Rangers

8 minutes ago
Jan 20, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) skates around Montreal Canadiens left wing Jonathan Drouin (92) during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Ottawa Senators at Buffalo Sabres

8 minutes ago
USATSI_17625403
NBA

How to Watch Heat at Hornets

8 minutes ago
NASCAR
NASCAR

How to Watch Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 At DAYTONA

8 minutes ago
USATSI_17673657
College Basketball

How to Watch Oregon State at Arizona in Men's College Basketball

8 minutes ago
sacred heart
College Basketball

How to Watch Wagner at Sacred Heart

8 minutes ago
USATSI_17658597
College Basketball

How to Watch Austin Peay at Murray State

8 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy