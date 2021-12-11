Skip to main content
    How to Watch LSU at Georgia Tech in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    LSU looks to stay unbeaten on the year when it travels to Georgia Tech on Saturday night.
    The LSU men's basketball team has started the year off winning its first eight games, including wins against Penn State and Wake Forest en route to an Emerald Coast Classic title.

    The Tigers, known for their offense in recent years, have been much better on defense to start this season.

    How to Watch LSU at Georgia Tech in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    Live stream the LSU at Georgia Tech game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The defense has helped propel them to a great start and they hope they can continue that strong play Saturday against Georgia Tech.

    Georgia Tech, though, will look to send the Tigers home with their first loss of the year. However, the Yellow Jackets will have to snap their two-game losing streak if they want that to happen.

    The back-to-back losses snapped a five-game winning streak for Georgia Tech and dropped its record to 5–3 on the year.

    Despite the losses, the Yellow Jackets have still played good basketball this year and will look to get in the win column on Saturday and pick up a huge win over LSU.

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    LSU at Georgia Tech in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
    Time
    6:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
