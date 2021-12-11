LSU vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Dec 1, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Ohio Bobcats guard Mark Sears (1) drives to the basket against LSU Tigers forward Darius Days (4) during the second half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 25 LSU Tigers (8-0) will try to build on an eight-game win streak when they visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-3) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. LSU

Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Hank McCamish Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total LSU -7.5 139.5 points

Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. LSU

The Tigers record 11.2 more points per game (79.5) than the Yellow Jackets give up (68.3).

The Yellow Jackets put up an average of 72.9 points per game, 19.1 more points than the 53.8 the Tigers give up to opponents.

The Tigers are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.

The Yellow Jackets have shot at a 48.1% clip from the field this season, 15 percentage points higher than the 33.1% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

LSU Players to Watch

Tari Eason is tops on the Tigers at 7.9 rebounds per game, while also posting 1.1 assists and 14.6 points.

Darius Days posts a team-best 16 points per contest. He is also putting up 7.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists, shooting 46.9% from the floor and 41.7% from downtown with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Xavier Pinson puts up a team-best 4.9 assists per contest. He is also posting 9.4 points and 3.3 rebounds, shooting 37.9% from the field and 25% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Eric Gaines averages 8.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Efton Reid posts 10.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game, shooting 62.9% from the floor.

Georgia Tech Players to Watch