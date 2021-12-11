LSU vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch LSU vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 25 LSU Tigers (8-0) will try to build on an eight-game win streak when they visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-3) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET.
Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. LSU
- The Tigers record 11.2 more points per game (79.5) than the Yellow Jackets give up (68.3).
- The Yellow Jackets put up an average of 72.9 points per game, 19.1 more points than the 53.8 the Tigers give up to opponents.
- The Tigers are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.
- The Yellow Jackets have shot at a 48.1% clip from the field this season, 15 percentage points higher than the 33.1% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
LSU Players to Watch
- Tari Eason is tops on the Tigers at 7.9 rebounds per game, while also posting 1.1 assists and 14.6 points.
- Darius Days posts a team-best 16 points per contest. He is also putting up 7.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists, shooting 46.9% from the floor and 41.7% from downtown with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.
- Xavier Pinson puts up a team-best 4.9 assists per contest. He is also posting 9.4 points and 3.3 rebounds, shooting 37.9% from the field and 25% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Eric Gaines averages 8.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Efton Reid posts 10.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game, shooting 62.9% from the floor.
Georgia Tech Players to Watch
- Jordan Usher is putting up a team-leading 7.1 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 13.5 points and 2.4 assists, making 47.4% of his shots from the field.
- Rodney Howard gives the Yellow Jackets 7.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.4 steals and 1 block.
- Deivon Smith is posting 6.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, making 37.5% of his shots from the field.
- The Yellow Jackets receive 6.8 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Kyle Sturdivant.
