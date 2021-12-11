LSU vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch LSU vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 1, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Ohio Bobcats guard Mark Sears (1) drives to the basket against LSU Tigers forward Darius Days (4) during the second half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 25 LSU Tigers (8-0) will try to build on an eight-game win streak when they visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-3) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. LSU

    LSU vs Georgia Tech Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    LSU

    -7.5

    139.5 points

    Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. LSU

    • The Tigers record 11.2 more points per game (79.5) than the Yellow Jackets give up (68.3).
    • The Yellow Jackets put up an average of 72.9 points per game, 19.1 more points than the 53.8 the Tigers give up to opponents.
    • The Tigers are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.
    • The Yellow Jackets have shot at a 48.1% clip from the field this season, 15 percentage points higher than the 33.1% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

    LSU Players to Watch

    • Tari Eason is tops on the Tigers at 7.9 rebounds per game, while also posting 1.1 assists and 14.6 points.
    • Darius Days posts a team-best 16 points per contest. He is also putting up 7.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists, shooting 46.9% from the floor and 41.7% from downtown with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Xavier Pinson puts up a team-best 4.9 assists per contest. He is also posting 9.4 points and 3.3 rebounds, shooting 37.9% from the field and 25% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Eric Gaines averages 8.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
    • Efton Reid posts 10.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game, shooting 62.9% from the floor.

    Georgia Tech Players to Watch

    • Jordan Usher is putting up a team-leading 7.1 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 13.5 points and 2.4 assists, making 47.4% of his shots from the field.
    • Rodney Howard gives the Yellow Jackets 7.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.4 steals and 1 block.
    • Deivon Smith is posting 6.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, making 37.5% of his shots from the field.
    • The Yellow Jackets receive 6.8 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Kyle Sturdivant.

    LSU at Georgia Tech

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
